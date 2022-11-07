VINCO, Pa. – A Mineral Point woman was arraigned on Monday, accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority, where she was employed to collect money for residents’ water bills, authorities said.
Margaret E. Ochenrider, 62, pleaded not guilty through attorney Tom Dickey, of Altoona.
Jackson Township police charged Ochenrider with three counts of failure to make required deposits and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.
According to a complaint affidavit, Ochenrider was hired by the water authority in May and allegedly stole the funds between June 1 and Aug. 25.
Charges were filed after an audit revealed missing funds.
Police said that in June, $1,844.14 in cash was received and only $1,112.53 was deposited in the bank; in July, $2,412.82 was received and $769.68 was deposited in the bank; and in August, $2,086.59 was collected and $649.36 was deposited in the bank.
The missing funds totaled $3,811.98.
Ochenrider reportedly said she takes the money home and deposits it when she can. She returned $2,922.46 to the water authority and still owes $899.42, according to the affidavit.
Dickey said Ochenrider denied taking money.
“She might have been confused about some of the deposit procedures,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Hochfeld said Ochenrider will reimburse the remaining amount.
“That’s part of the ultimate resolution in terms of her paying the balance that’s due,” he said.
Ochenrider was arraigned by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
