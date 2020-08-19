Generally sunny. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 12:31 am
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
Croyle Township Water Authority will be flushing lines through Aug. 31.
Customers may notice increased turbidity during the flushing process.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.