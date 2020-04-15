An offer from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority to purchase the City of Johnstown’s sewage collection system is expected to come within the next few days.
Mayor Frank Janakovic made the announcement during a Johnstown City Council tele-workshop on Wednesday.
Johnstown is looking to sell the system as a way of raising revenue to help deal with obligations, primarily more than $20 million for pensions, as it prepares to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021. Janakovic said the proposed sale “is expected to move the city closer to accomplishing the goals of its Act 47 exit plan,” when reading a prepared statement.
Janakovic said the city wants to complete its Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection-mandated project to reduce flows into Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant, while maintaining “reasonable sewage rates for residents and businesses” and gaining funds to address long-term financial liabilities.
“We believe this proposed asset purchase agreement with the Johnstown Water Authority will handle that concern, while still allowing Johnstown to meet its other goals,” Janakovic read.
The expected offer will be one step in a long process that will need to include financing, details about how the money will be used, public input and legal negotiations. Greater Johnstown Water Authority is expected to discuss the offer during a regular meeting scheduled for Thursday.
Johnstown will also pursue $10.9 million in Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding for the central businesses district portion of the citywide sewer project, even as the municipality is considering selling its entire sewer system.
During Wednesday’s regular meeting, City Council voted unanimously to give interim City Manager John Trant Jr. the go ahead to apply for the money after removing the item from table.
Applying for grants and loans has been a common step during the different phases of the sewer project. But pursuing money for downtown work was temporarily tabled in light of the potential sale of the sewer system.
“As we move forward with those negotiations, it became apparent recently that we would actually like council to consider authorizing us to proceed with the application for the funding because there are potentially some implications with the deadlines in the consent order that if we don’t get this ball rolling, the city if there is no sale and the buyer if there is a sale could run into a deadline issue with the DEP,” Trant said.
“We’d like to move forward with this application for this project. And, if there is a sale, the transfer of the application and/or loan or grant award would be transferred to the buyer via the agreement of sale.”
In other matters:
• City Council adopted its comprehensive blight strategy plan.
The document is expected to be posted on the municipality’s website on Thursday. The city held off releasing the outline until it was approved by council, according to Economic Development Director John Dubnansky.
The document, which was put together by Janakovic and other council members, is a plan, not a binding set of rules.
Council will still need to approve steps, such as demolition contracts.
“We’re adopting this plan that was put in front of us, but anything that’s going to go on with regards to actions taken as a result of this are still going to go before council and be voted on as a group and not just be done based off of that plan we saw,” Councilman Michael Capriotti said.
• Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson informed council that, despite rumors that are circulating, no special curfew has been enacted as part of the city’s state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is only enforcing its existing 9 p.m. curfew for juveniles.
“We haven’t initiated a new policy or anything like that,” Johnson said.
“We’re utilizing the existing curfew ordinance that’s in place, that’s been in place for years. That’s what we’re following. I know there’s a lot of conversation that everyone thought that applied to everyone. No, it’s specifically what’s on the books, and it deals with juveniles.”
