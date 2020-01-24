EBENSBURG – Using experience gained over half a century of teaching, Ed Graffte educated his physics class at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on how to fashion pens made out of a special acrylic his son, Karl, patented.
Graffte has been making the acrylic pens for eight years.
The small class of seven senior boys were dressed to impress in white shirts, ties and khaki pants. But don’t be fooled – their ties were tucked back into their shirts and they had on safety goggles, ready to handle the equipment in Graffte’s second period class.
The acrylic is not only made in the USA, but has virtually no odor when worked over into another product.
“When you drill it, it drills like frozen butter, where most of the acrylics have a low melting point, so they curl up and you have to drill them twice,” Graffte said.
He is retired from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia. His wife, Joanne, suggested he still had more teaching in him 15 years ago, when they moved back to Geistown to be near her mother.
That’s when he found himself at the private school. It didn’t take him long to set up his lab and teach his students how to work a lathe.
“When the tools are at room temperature and you start cutting on the carbide tip, whether it is wood or acrylic, the tip begins to heat up,” Graffte said.
“I have a laser temperature gauge that we can point to the tip of the carbide and take the temperature as the student is working on it.”
The students took measurements as part of a chapter on heat they have in physics.
“I’ve always been in awe of engineers,” said Graffte, who uses the movie “Hidden Figures” to illustrate real-life applications for some of the concepts he teaches. He had his class make key chains this semester with a whistle on one end and a money holder on the other. He tries to tie his teaching in with a safety theme every year.
Outside of the classroom, Graffte has a second career selling handcrafted pens to help advertise his son’s product, Rhino Plastics.
“I’ve always liked the idea of the lathe. You take something in a rectangular prism and change its shape. You’re sort of an artist,” Graffte said.
“We started going to craft shows, my first one in New Germany,” Graffte said of himself and his wife. They liked it so much, over the next several years, the couple added Bedford, Twin Lakes Park in Greensburg, historic Boalsburg near State College and several other festivals around the area to sell their wares.
“I try not to go to anything that I know one of my students will be at,” he said.
Graffte was touched when he heard one of his former students opted out of a local festival upon learning he was going to show there.
“I thought I need to make sure I do the same.”
In addition to teaching his students a trade, Graffte hopes he has shown them how to take time for themselves. It is an important lesson he learned in eighth grade when he made a bird house, an experience that offered him some relaxation, something that he reflects back on with gratitude. He shares this experience with his students in the hopes that they too will put to use their skills.
“I offer the analogy of OK, you become a doctor and a patient dies on the operating table. You can’t take it home with you. So you go home and you make a pen,” Graffte said.
“You got to get away from what it is that you do for your own mental health.”
In his career, after a long day teaching, he will take his mind off the day’s events by making a handful of pens a night, practicing the lesson he learned so many years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.