Area mom Taylor Barron and 4-year-old daughter Lylah turned out Saturday for the Log House Arts Festival in Westmont.
"There's a lot of kid stuff and the balloon guy," Taylor Barron said.
The balloon guy was Gerald "Jerry" Yourich, also known as "Razzle" the clown. The friendly funny-faced clown twisted a balloon into an animal shape for Lylah.
Razzle gave kids balloons and two rules.
"No hitting anybody above the shoulders and no hitting any clowns," Razzle said.
Matt Harris, dressed as Charlie Brown, and a team of actors performed songs from "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," which they performed at the Log House Theatre in June.
"We came together and sang songs about happiness, playing baseball and celebrating the legacy of Beethoven," Harris said.
The juried festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The festival has more than 100 vendors, the Kids' Kingdom and Rosie and the Jammers will entertain with polka music at 10 a.m. followed by Midnight Graffiti with classic rock-n-roll at 2 p.m.
The Forest Hill Festival in St. Michael kept the crowd happy with food, music and arts and crafts.
"Great crowds, good entertainment and good food," fire Chief Paul Kundrod said after finishing his shift cooking hamburgers.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 is in charge of the festival.
"There's a great crowd here," Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. "There's a lot to do in Cambria County."
The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday.
