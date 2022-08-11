JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board granted approval on Thursday for Quaker Sales Corp. to construct and operate a hotly debated asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road.
An asphalt plant is not listed under township ordinance as an acceptable use of land in a “light industrial zone,” such as the tract where the company wants to build the plant, but it’s also not explicitly prohibited.
The board’s decision means it believes the plant conforms with township ordinance.
However, Richland Township residents who oppose the plant aren’t giving up their fight. They plan to appeal the board’s decision to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
The board’s vote count was 3-1. Chairman William Patrick, Mark Rychak and Pat Wess voted in favor of allowing the plant’s construction. The lone vote against the plant was cast by P.J. McGowan. The board voted and adjourned the meeting at the Richland Township Municipal Building without further discussion.
Along with the approval of the asphalt plant’s construction on what is now a wooded area of Mine 37 Road, height variances were also granted for the company to construct multiple 87-foot-tall silos and a 70-foot-tall bag house.
The decision Thursday came after nearly 20 hours of testimony across multiple meetings held since April that laid out Quaker Sales Corp.’s plans, as well as concerns from members of the public who oppose the plan.
“We appreciate the decisions tonight,” Quaker Sales estimator and project manager Caleb Overdorff said. “They spent a lot of time trying to understand it, and we appreciate their finding that it would be a property consistent with uses in this corridor along Eisenhower Boulevard and Mine 37 Road.”
The plant would be constructed within a buffer of trees that company officials said would absorb noise and emissions and obstruct sight of the plant.
The new asphalt plant would replace the company’s existing plant in West Taylor Township with a modern upgrade.
The township’s ordinance for a light industrial zone allows structures to be erected, provided that “no smoke, fumes, odor, dust, noise, vibration or glaring light is noticeable from outside any lot in this district.”
Residents who live within a three-mile radius of the planned asphalt plant aren’t convinced that the plant wouldn’t violate those criteria.
“I think there is cause for concern,” Victoria Czarnek said. “I’m very disappointed in the results.”
Czarnek said she doesn’t trust information presented by the company in previous meetings about likely numbers of asphalt trucks traveling to and from the plant.
“I’ve seen the numbers in their traffic study, and they did not match the numbers provided by Quaker Sales (in their testimony about the study) as far as the estimates of traffic that will be generated,” she said, “and I consequently don’t have much trust in the traffic report. I think the plant will impact traffic on Eisenhower and Scalp Avenue greatly.”
Czarnek also said she had concerns about the prevailing winds in the township, which she said would carry emissions from the plant and its trucks across neighborhoods and schools.
“The prevailing wind comes from the west ... and it will blow not only the unpleasant odor but the chemicals of the asphalt into the neighborhood and up toward the Richland schools and (the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown),” she said. “And the next most common direction of the wind is toward the north, toward Arbutus Park Retirement Community.”
About 30 people attended the meeting Thursday. Many of them were in opposition to the plan, including state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. Although he is a Pennsylvania senator, Langerholc gave a statement to The Tribune-Democrat as a resident of the neighborhood in Richland.
“Tonight the Richland Zoning Board turned a deaf ear to the very residents and community they have a duty to represent,” he said. “The decision was a pathetic exercise that blatantly ignored well-settled principles of law. We will appeal and ensure this matter is in front of a court of competent jurisdiction for a proper decision.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
