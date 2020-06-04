PORTAGE – A woman was confirmed dead inside a Portage Township home, and a Lilly man is in custody following a daylong standoff Thursday.
State police exited the Meadow Lane residence with the 40-year-old man in custody at approximately 3:15 p.m. – more than 11 hours after troopers were first called by medical responders about an unresponsive female at the scene, State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said.
Early Thursday evening, state police were still in the earliest stages of their investigation but were treating the incident as a crime, he said.
An obstruction charge is already pending. State police said the man “aggressively” forced medical personnel to leave the residence after he learned the woman was dead – before keeping authorities at bay most of the day.
“He is in custody and we’ll be doing our best to determine exactly what occurred,” Greenfield said.
A state forensic services unit was being called to process the scene, Greenfield said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a woman in her early 30s was found inside the home’s living room. An autopsy will need to be completed Friday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
Lees declined comment when asked if there were any signs of trauma, saying it was still too early to discuss specifics “that might jeopardize this case.”
The Portage Township woman’s identity won’t be released until Friday at the earliest so authorities can notify next of kin, Lees said.
Greenfield said the deceased woman and the Lilly man were the only individuals inside the residence once troopers executed a search warrant and gained access through a rear door.
The man was taken to an ambulance and transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, Greenfield said.
The trooper, who was interviewed just 15 minutes after the man was apprehended in the home, said he was not sure what injuries the man sustained or how he received them.
Troopers spent the early morning hours trying to coerce the man, whose name was not released, to exit the residence.
Around noon, there were no responses from the man inside the house nor signs of movement, Greenfield said at the time.
But even after obtaining a search warrant, state police continued taking steps to assume the man was there and able to respond “based on information obtained by paramedics” earlier in the morning.
They reported he locked EMS personnel out after forcing them to leave – and there were no signs he left afterward, Greenfield said.
The barracks’ Special Emergency Response Team arrived in the early afternoon.
With the area around the property cleared, the team, dressed in military style tactical gear, surrounded the Meadow Lane home. By 1 p.m., troopers began issuing repeated commands over a public address system for the man to surrender and exit.
“It’s time to give up,” a trooper said at one point after numerous attempts went unanswered. “Come out now.”
By 2 p.m., a loud “flash bang” style sound bomb was detonated near the home. Another followed minutes after 2:30 p.m.
At another point, police switched between using car sirens and vocal commands before making entry after 3 p.m.
“We had no reason to believe the community was in danger (during the standoff). But we did not have confirmation about the potential for weapons inside the home,” Greenfield said, explaining why police spent hours trying to convince the man to leave the home, even though he did not or would not respond. “(The hope) is to give anyone who might be inside the home a chance to come out peacefully.”
He acknowledged there are still “a lot of unknowns” about the incident.
“But we’ve just begun investigating,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.