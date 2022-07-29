JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – WJAC-TV personality Tim Rigby is retiring after 40 years with the station, including more than three decades as the station’s sports director and a subsequent stint as evening news anchor.
Thursday officially marks Rigby’s retirement.
The most rewarding part of his career has been the relationships he’s formed, he said.
“The people I’ve worked with and the people who I’ve covered over the years – that was the most rewarding part, the building of relationships over the course of a career,” he said.
He’s especially enjoyed being a mentor to young newscasters.
“So many people come to our station and go onto bigger and better things, and just to watch them improve and grow – it’s just been enjoyable to be a mentor to those people coming in,” he said.
His favorite story that he’s covered was one that he said had the most national import.
Rigby broke the story that Penn State was joining the Big Ten Conference in 1990. In those days, Penn State athletics was independent and changing conferences was not a common move for an institution.
“No one knew anything about it,” he said. “Every Big Ten Conference athletic director I called sort of scoffed at me, told me I didn’t know what I was talking about. As it turned out, this whole thing was happening at the level of the university presidents, so the athletic directors didn’t know anything. When it did come out that Penn State was going to the Big Ten, the athletic directors were a bit miffed because they weren’t in on it.”
Rigby confirmed the move when he reached the Big Ten Conference president by phone.
“That was the biggest story I broke that had national appeal,” he said. “I’ll never forget that.”
Rigby, 64, said it seems like yesterday that he was the young “kid” walking in the doors, hired just before his 23rd birthday by WJAC-TV’s then-general manager, Jim Edwards. Rigby had no TV experience then, having transitioned to WJAC from radio station WJNL.
“I liked his voice, his enunciation and diction levels,” Edwards said. “I hired him as staff announcer, and when that position was cut, I moved him into the sports department because of his work ethic, honesty and integrity.”
Edwards said Rigby’s professionalism and dedication made him unique.
“He wanted to be the best he could be and worked hard in doing that,” Edwards said. “He followed under WJAC sportscaster Bill Wilson for a long time. He knew Bill was a first-class professional sports announcer and wanted to be like him.”
Rigby succeeded Wilson as sports director in 1986.
“Those who worked with Rigby would mimic his work ethic,” Edwards said. “He has great people skills, and the ability he had to get along with folks rubbed off on the rest of the staff. I wish him the best of luck in retirement.”
Rigby’s voice caught the attention of Edwards, but his initial fear of public speaking almost deterred him from pursuing his dream of broadcasting.
Although he wanted a career in broadcast journalism as a child, Rigby laughed as he recalled a one-day stint with his high school forensics team that didn’t go well.
“I thought, ‘Well, broadcasting is not in my future,’ ” he said, “but if I can’t talk about sports, then I’d write about it.”
He studied print journalism at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, but while at home on a break during his junior year, Rigby’s pastor at Beulah United Methodist Church asked him to speak at a service.
“I told the pastor, ‘No,’ and my dad let me know in no uncertain terms that, ‘If you are asked to speak at church, then you will,’ ” Rigby said. “So I spoke at church that morning, and as I was leaving, a woman said to me, ‘You have a nice voice. Have you ever considered getting into public speaking?’ ”
Rigby said that encouragement led him to sign up for a radio internship that jumpstarted his career.
“I always tell people, ‘Never hesitate to give someone a compliment because you never know where it can lead,’ ” he said.
Although he’s had opportunities to report news outside of Johnstown, he’s been dedicated to his hometown.
“I’ve been blessed to work in my hometown for my career,” Rigby said. “My dad was a high school high coach, so I grew up a local sports fan, and then for 30 years to cover local sports ... that was my favorite part. Friday night football was a blast to me. That was when you got to cover so many things in one night. It was that controlled chaos that I really liked with the deadline pressure, and then transitioning to news, I really enjoyed that as well.”
Rigby’s co-anchor, Jen Johnson, said she will miss Rigby as a colleague and friend.
“Tim always treated me as an equal on the anchor desk and newsroom,” she said. “Tim is a valued local journalist, being a hometown boy and working in local news at WJAC for over 40 years. He has always been of great value to his station and coworkers. The thing about Tim is he always leads by example. I look to him and want to emulate his leadership.”
In December, Rigby had a kidney transplant from his brother, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and has been in good health since then.
“The health problems are behind me,” he said.
His retirement has nothing to do with health issues, except, he said with a laugh, he’s hobbled with a torn Achilles tendon that he sustained while playing pickleball.
He looks forward to enjoying retired life with his wife, Holly.
“It was just time for us to retire and do some traveling,” he said. “We have no specific plans other than to just enjoy our free time.”
