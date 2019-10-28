PAINT – More than a year and a half after acquiring the former Church of the Brethren Home near Windber, the new owners were ready to show off a new look for Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center.
“A lot has happened here in a short time, and we are all very proud of it,” administrator Robert Thompson said during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the 277 Hoffman Ave. home in Paint Borough.
Local officials, Windber Woods leaders and representatives from parent company Caring Health Systems of Lakewood, New Jersey, joined to celebrate renovations to the century-old facility.
The new look greets visitors stepping through the main entrance into an expanded lobby and reception desk. Hallways, resident rooms and dining facilities have all been modernized with new floors, ceilings and wallpaper in what Chief Administrative Officer Steven Friedman said was about $500,000 in aesthetic work.
Behind the scenes, additional work upgraded systems and infrastructure throughout the main building.
Windber Woods has 35 personal care beds and 127 skilled-care beds, which include long-term care, rehabilitation and memory care capabilities. The senior living complex also features independent living cottages.
Drawing on Caring Health Systems’ experience with homes in three states, Friedman said, Windber Woods has also made operational changes to improve efficiency and provide better care for residents.
Friedman commended the Windber Woods’ 200 employees for their focus on resident care.
“They do a phenomenal job here,” he said. “We came in about a year and a half ago, and that was the best asset this facility had, was the great staff and team.”
Also participating in Monday’s program to congratulate the Windber Woods organization were Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley, Paint Borough Mayor Lou Bafile and Windber Mayor Michael Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.