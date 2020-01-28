As news of NBA great Kobe Bryant’s death was breaking on Sunday, the financial backer for Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber posted on Twitter that he was “heartbroken and numb.”
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is part owner of the Lakers and helped guide the star player’s recovery after a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2013. He was considered Bryant’s friend and a mentor.
Click here to watch video of interview with Los Angeles Times.
Soon-Shiong, who also owns the Los Angeles Times, was Bryant’s basketball “assistant” during his recovery, playing one-on-one on the basketball court inside Soon-Shiong’s Los Angeles home, The Times reported Monday.
After months of physical therapy and conditioning, Soon-Shiong was courtside when Bryant returned to the Lakers.
“My greatest joy was when he did his first dunk in the game and I leapt out of my chair and said, ‘Yes! He’s back!’ ” Soon-Shiong told The Times.
Bryant’s pre-game ritual included a hug from either Soon-Shiong or his wife, Michelle Chan, The Times reported.
“He felt that my hugging him, and him hugging me, I gave him luck,” Soon-Shiong said in a YouTube video accompanying this story.
Tom Kurtz, CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, once had dinner with both Bryant and Soon-Shiong at Soon-Shiong’s home.
“You could instantly see a bond between them that transcended their common love of basketball,” Kurtz said. “Even though they came from very different backgrounds, they discovered they had so much in common. Both were driven to be the best in their respective professions; both wanted to make a difference in this world.
“They were a powerful team, whose time together was tragically cut short.”
Soon-Shiong told The Times he last saw Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna at a Lakers game in December.
The two men made plans for their families to have dinner together.
Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday while on their way to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.
“Sadly, that dinner with Kobe will not come to pass,” Soon-Shiong said in The Times. “Today the country mourns, the world mourns. I can only share our prayers and our thoughts with Vanessa and the children on this very painful day.”
