Todd Rowley remembers falling asleep with hunger pains as a child.
Growing up with that uncertainty played a role in him becoming active in food banks, Meals on Wheels and other community organizations, such as emergency medical services, youth sports leagues and law enforcement.
Rowley, who lived in Meyersdale as a boy, next hopes to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressman from Pennsylvania’s 13th District.
Rowley resides in Jones Mills, Donegal Township, Westmoreland County.
“My life has been based in public service,” said Rowley when speaking at a meet and greet hosted by Indivisible Johnstown at a private residence in downtown Johnstown on Thursday. “And I attribute that to how I was raised by my single mother.
“She is such a strong woman. She had to sacrifice so much. She had to rely on those programs, food stamps at times of her life, so that my sister and I did have food to eat. That’s why hunger and food insecurity is one of those causes that is very close to my heart.”
He continued by saying “No child, no person should have to experience that – not in this country, not in the wealthiest country in the world.”
Rowley, a Democrat, is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair.
The 13th is rated the most Republican-leaning district in the commonwealth by The Cook Political Report.
“I’m a realist,” Rowley said. “I’m also an idealist. And, you know what, I’m also an optimist.
“I truly believe those three things can intersect. From a realist’s standpoint, we are up against an incumbent – a freshman incumbent nonetheless, but an incumbent. Any political campaign that anyone is involved in that – out of the gate – is a challenge. What it is is what it is.”
On the campaign trail, Rowley has been emphasizing his security credentials, which include about a quarter-century with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he worked on counterespionage and counterterrorism.
During the meet and greet, he also spent time addressing infrastructure, specifically wanting to complete U.S. Route 219, and economic development.
“I see it when I come here to Johnstown, there is revitalization that’s taking place,” said Rowley when addressing an audience that included Indivisible Johnstown members Mary Lou Davis and Curt Davis, along with Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and Johnstown City Councilman Michael Capriotti.
“But it’s going to require strong leadership. And it’s going to require additional public and private joint ventures and investment into this community in addition to all of the other communities that also are just yearning for that attention, and interest and investment across PA13.”
Editor's note: This story was edited to correct the candidate's community of residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.