JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Dave Wilson fires his .54-caliber musket, he’s not only bringing a bit of Civil War history to life, but also connecting with his great-great-grandfather in a special way.
The recoil he feels, the loud report he hears and the cloud of smoke he sees are the same Pvt. George McCartney Wilson of the 67th Pennsylvania Volunteers, Company K, experienced when he pulled the trigger on his 1854 Austrian Lorenz 160 years ago.
Although the Westmont man’s piece is a replica, it’s a fully functioning reproduction of what Pvt. Wilson carried into combat in the Second Battle of Winchester on June 13 and 15, 1863. And as a member of the North-South Skirmish Association in Winchester, Virginia, Wilson shoulders his rifled musket just five miles from that same battlefield.
“It’s just so special to me,“ said Wilson. “The fact that he carried (the musket) five or six miles from where I’m shooting – it’s remarkable.”
This is Wilson’s first year in the organization, which attracts as many as 1,500 shooters to its events. Men and women dressed in authentic uniforms from the period step up to the firing line with everything from replica rifles, muskets and revolvers to cannons and mortars.
“It’s competitive shooting,” explained Wilson, who’s part of the N-SSA’s Pennsylvania 12th Volunteers. “The whole gist of it is using the original pieces that were used in the Civil War. A lot of people shoot originals, and I shoot a replica.”
Wilson, who casts his own 425-grain lead bullets, deciphered that Pvt. Wilson used the same firearm after finding a quartermaster’s report that revealed that .54 caliber bullets were issued to the PA. 67th. The Austrian Lorenz was the only .54 weapon at that time, and was used by both Union and Confederate forces.
George McCartney Wilson was a farmer from Buffington Township, Indiana County, who volunteered for a three-year commitment with the Union army at age 42. Nine months later, he became part of a 7,000-member force defending against a Confederate invasion of the North, which was part of Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg campaign. Outnumbered almost two to one, Union forces took a severe beating, with Pvt. Wilson surviving the battle despite a 63% North casualty rate.
After defending Star Fort, many bluecoats retreated under the cover of darkness, but many were taken prisoner.
“I have not been able to find any POW list that would include my great-great grandfather, so I’m assuming he was one of the few that escaped, and they went to Harper’s Ferry,” said Wilson.
The South victory opened up the Shenandoah Valley for Lee’s forces, which were turned back at Gettysburg two and a half weeks later.
“What’s really cool is that I can go down there and walk along the same dirt road that they walked, where they battled,” said Wilson. “I did a lot of research on the regiment and that battle.”
Wilson will be shooting in the N-SSA’s Fall Nationals from Oct. 5-8. All his shooting is done off-hand with the 9.3-pound rifle, at targets out to 100 yards with open sights.
“I’m a history buff. The whole experience is one of sharing, not just shooting with the team, but also the historical component,” said Wilson. “You’re shooting rifles that don’t have a 24-power Leupold scope on them, and you’re getting an experience and appreciation for what the guys in the Civil War had.”
After firing his piece, Wilson smells the same sweet odor of spent black powder as he seats another Minie ball and fishes through his leather accoutrement pouch for another percussion cap, just like his great-great-grandfather.
“I think the bond between my great-great grandfather now is this 1854 Lorenz,” he said.
N-SSA shooters line up side by side during the events, making for an incredible audio and visual experience.
“It’s just a thrill,” exclaimed Wilson. ”You look down and you see all of that smoke, and it’s just overwhelming.”
He added, “That’s how they fought – side by side. You would have one line facing another line.”
Problems are common with vintage-style firearms. The hurried pace on the firing line can lead to seating balls before adding the powder charge, or loading multiple balls atop one another. It’s another experience that adds to the appreciation of what his great-great-grandfather went through as a combat soldier, as Wilson’s research revealed similar instances that occurred in the heat of battle.
“Do you know how many rifles were found on the battlefield that had two or three balls in them?” he asked. “They were just so confused and so panicked that they started pumping balls in them and forgot where they were. They might have put one in and retreated 20 yards, got ready to fire and threw another ball in.”
He added, “I just can’t comprehend that, having made some mistakes and trying to think this thing through, and there they had 20 yards, 30 yards away, guys standing there shooting right at them, and they’re trying to focus on loading that gun and firing it. It’s just amazing to me.”
Wilson spent years searching for the grave of his great-great-grandfather until finding it in a small country cemetery near his 117-acre farm near Dilltown.
“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” he said. Following a dirt lane between two farms, Wilson finally found Pvt. Wilson’s 1886 resting place in a grove of locust trees at East Union Cemetery. Chronic diarrhea contracted as a soldier caused him heart problems that eventually led to his demise 20 years later at age 66.
Wilson also has the elder Wilson’s death certificate, as well as his military discharge and pension papers.
“We attended the dedication of Star Fort while participating in the weekend seminar on Winchester battles a couple of years ago,” said Wilson. “It is difficult to put into words how impactful it is to walk the roads where this extraordinary battle occurred.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.