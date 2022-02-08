JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With eight members voting in favor and one abstention, Karissa Grossman was named the school police officer at Westmont Hilltop School Board’s special meeting on Monday.
District parents have called for a school officer since a December incident when two teenagers entered the high school and police alleged a school shooting plot was uncovered.
Teens Logan Pringle and Preston Hinebaugh were ordered to stand trial in January.
Grossman is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and former Ohio State Police officer.
She has completed the Act 120 municipal police academy and is National Association of School Resource Officers-trained.
“The majority of the school board liked Karissa and we were pretty impressed with her interview,” Board President Robert Gleason said after the meeting. “We were pretty impressed with her interview so we interviewed her several times, not just once. We checked her references, they were strong, and her resume’s very strong.”
He added that there were several applicants considered and interviewed throughout the course of a year, but Grossman rose above the rest.
“We’re very pleased that she’s going to join us,” Gleason said. “I’m pretty optimistic that she’ll be a real addition to our administrative team.”
The new SPO also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and homeland security, a master’s in human services counseling and is completing the coursework to become a licensed professional mental health counselor.
Her recommendation came from the board’s safe schools committee’s two subcommittees – protection and prevention.
David Angeletti, who serves on that committee and abstained from the hiring vote, spoke during discussion on the matter.
“We’ve been chasing after this for nearly four years,” he said.
During his comments, Angeletti reminded the public, of which there were about 14 attendees – none spoke – that a lot of safety discussions are done in executive sessions in order to make sure those details are protected.
He also noted the prevention programs, such as the Sandy Hook Promise, were brought into the district to help school security and that more than a year ago the directors met with law enforcement and EMA personnel who provided who counseled them on the types of officers that can serve in a school district.
“This is not a throw-a-deck-of-cards-in-the-air-and-see-what-lands kind of vote,” Angeletti said.
Grossman’s hire is pending solicitor review and approval by the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, which at the request of Westmont, can grant her the authority to arrest individuals, issue citations, detain students and to carry a firearm if the necessary trainings are completed.
She’ll tentatively begin Feb. 28 and Upper Yoder Township police will continue to cover the high school daily until then.
Despite the hire, some parents, such as Jeremy Kohan, were still upset with the board’s decision.
“I’ve very disappointed,” he said. “We don’t need another faculty member. We need a resource officer that has jurisdiction to make arrests and move forward with not just letting these offenders just go on doing the same thing over and over again.”
Kohan is one of several parents who spoke at the January meeting and expressed their desires for not just an SRO but at least two officers for each building.
Sydney Mize, a sophomore at Westmont, agreed with the parents’ requests and restarted her change.org petition to reflect that.
“I think that most of the students can agree that everyone but the school board wanted two SROs,” she said via email. “They went directly against the parents, students and administration by doing this.”
Mize argued that there needs to be a constant police presence at both schools.
“We would like the school board to change their decision to two officers,” she said.
She’d also wants school resource officers instead of school police officers.
In regard to that matter, Gleason said on Monday that a school police officer is being hired now, but the matter is not done with.
“We thought that we would start first with hiring one and then she’ll work with the committee and the administration and make a determination if we need another one,” he said.
Grossman will report to Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, and her duties will include coordination of training and resources for students and staff related to situational awareness, suicide and bullying, as well as related matters, act as a liaison for local law enforcement and serve on the district’s threat assessment team.
Her other responsibilities are detailed in board policy 805.2, which outlines school security personnel and their responsibilities, and received unanimous approval for its first read on Monday.
That was presented to the board with language about school security guards removed.
A related policy, 805.3, which establishes the standard operating procedures for persons authorized to use weapons at the school, such as an SPO, received unanimous first-read approval as well.
It lists the training and qualifications necessary to do so and that the district-owned firearm will be kept in a locked gun safe in a need-to-know location on the high school grounds.
Following the board meeting, parents were scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at Westmont United Methodist Church to discuss district safety and the hiring of an officer for the schools.
