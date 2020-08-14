Administrators, board members and community spectators gathered at Westmont Hilltop High School on Friday to see the newly renovated tennis courts being unveiled.
“The facility is state of the art,” tennis coach Dan Fregly said. “It was needed.”
The courts, of which there are four located below the school, were last resurfaced in the 1970s, board member Rob Gleason told the group.
He was the one who approached the district about undertaking this project.
Gleason said he had looked at the courts and saw the area was “horrible.”
The board was in favor of improvements, but had asked Gleason to investigate any grant opportunities to help with costs.
It was suggested he get in touch with State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
Burns said that’s when he “went to work in Harrisburg.”
He came up with a $250,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Westmont put up $50,000 and the upgrade was underway.
“It’s awesome we’re going to have something to use for the kids and the community,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
The tennis courts were rebuilt and made to match the school colors, and new LED lights were installed.
“It’s great to see new things in our district,” Burns said.
Westmont has been involved with tennis since the 1920s and the district has featured prominent players during that time.
There are two teams at the school now, a boys group who plays in the spring and a girls group who plays in the fall.
Alyssa Kush, a soon-to-be junior and member of the team, was excited about the new facility.
“We’re all super excited about getting new courts,” Kush said.
“We’ve been wanting these for awhile.”
Kush echoed Gleason’s comments about the previous courts being in rough shape, making it hard to play because of “difficult bounces.”
“To have these new courts, also in our school colors, I think is just amazing,” Kush said.
Gleason and board president Jeff Masterson said these upgrades are the continued efforts of the district to make recreational improvements for the students and the community.
Sue Minchau, who coached the sport at Westmont from 1981 to 2009, was impressed by the new courts.
She was invited to speak at the event and shared her “pearls of wisdom” relating to tennis and recounted the history of the game at the school.
“Tennis is a way of life,” Minchau said. “It brings out your best.”
Board member Kamal Gella sees this as a way to help children get outside more.
He said having the tennis courts open will provide a safe environment for students to get together, get exercise and maintain a social distance.
The courts will be open to the community in addition to being used by the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.