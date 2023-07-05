JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With star-spangled banners of varying shapes and sizes proudly displayed, community members from all over congregated in Westmont on Tuesday to hold a flag parade through the neighborhood.
“We just want to show our pride for the flag,” Davidsville resident Todd Cover said.
He brought his grandson, Cooper Hicks, to the event with him to support his friend and organizer, Russel Lauf.
“It’s really cool to just hold the flag of America and go on this walk today,” 7-year-old Hicks said.
During the inaugural event in 2022, about 18 people showed up and on Tuesday, the turnout grew to about 28, each in red, white and blue attire.
“Last year was the test run,” Lauf said.
“We wanted to see how it’d go, but the response has been great.”
Lauf said he started the parade as a way to celebrate the country’s independence.
“We want to show the colors,” he said.
The group walked down Luzerne Street and took side streets to collect at the Mound, where a 120-foot flagpole used to stand. The pole was taken down for repairs, and a Centennial Flag Committee fundraising effort is taking place to pay for that work.
Lauf described the location as a “great place to meet.”
Marchers gathered in a semicircle to hear retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Minnick speak about freedom, patriotism and provide comments on the state of the country.
“What a great day to be an American,” Minnick said.
He was impressed with Luaf’s idea to hold a flag parade and said that he was “honored and privileged to speak.”
The veteran of 26 years added that he hoped the event helped raise awareness for the fundraising effort to get the American Flag flying above the city again soon.
Another attendant, the Rev. Bernard Nti, pastor of Westmont Presbyterian Church, was proud to be part of the march.
He spoke about the independence of the United States, celebrating that occasion and how on this day, now is the time for the country to shed divisiveness, come together and show solidarity to one another.
“That’s what brings me here,” Nti said. “To show support.”
Suzie Kitsko-Tremel and her husband, Chuck, shared a similar message.
The Sidman couple held an American Revolution-era flag between them as they walked with the group and said they came out because they want to support the country and show their patriotism.
