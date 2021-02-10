Firefighters responded on Tuesday to a two-alarm blaze in West Taylor Township that sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
Fire broke out around noon Tuesday at a house in the 200 block of Iron Street.
When the call came in, it was reported that two people were trapped inside. One person was taken to the hospital, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
Heavy smoke and flames poured from the top floor. The road was closed, and Penelec was called in to shut off the power.
The injured person was able to escape from the second floor of the burning home by climbing down a ladder someone placed against the structure, said Derek Yerty, a captain with West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company.
A state police fire marshal investigated the fire and determined it originated with a wood burner on the home’s main floor.
Flames pushed through an exterior wall and moved into the second floor and attic, causing severe damage, Yerty said.
There was also heavy water damage to the first floor.
In addition to West Taylor, fire crews at the scene included the City of Johnstown, Dale Borough, Franklin Borough, Middle Taylor, Lower Yoder, West Hills and Seward. Emergency medical teams on the scene were West End, Hilltop and Upper Yoder ambulances, along with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s disaster assistance response team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.