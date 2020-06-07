WATCH VIDEO | 'We need change': Hundreds rally for police reform in downtown Johnstown

Lying prone on Route 56, by the intersection with Napoleon Street, demonstrators chanted “black lives matter,” “no justice, no peace, no racist police” and “I can't breathe” over and over – bringing automobile traffic to a halt, as part of an hours-long peaceful protest Saturday in Johnstown.
The group – that, at its peak, appeared to grow to about 500 people – rallied as part of the nationwide series of events being held in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The gathering included speeches in Central Park and two marches throughout the streets, with participants chanting and carrying signs.
Kirsten Vazquez, the event's organizer, said the message was to “spread love instead of spreading the hate and the fear that has been being spread for too many years.”
After closing down Route 56 for a brief period, the group walked to the Public Safety Building, where the Johnstown Police Department is stationed.
A line of Pennsylvania State Police officers prevented the marchers from going past the CamTran station, but no physical altercations occurred, as Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and other participants encouraged the demonstrators to head back to the park.
Protesters later marched to the city's Moxham neighborhood.
Vazquez called for reform within police departments and governments.
“It doesn't mater who you are, what background you have, we need change and we need it permanently,” Vazquez said. “We need to educate that we can vote. We can vote to get these people, all these people out of office, all the corruptness. We need to end it.
"There's no more, no more. There's no reason for any of this. We need to be convicting the people and the police officers that are doing this to harm us. People have come out, just like you and I, to support people, right. And they're being brutalized still. People of every race, and color, and background and religion are being hurt – but we won't let that happen here.”
'Make a difference'
Kathryn King, a resident of the city's Hornerstown neighborhood, called the gathering “the first time I've ever seen something so big in Johnstown for people that look like me.”
“I feel that Johnstown is so small, but the community that we do have within each other is so strong,” King said.
“There are people dying every day, not just here, across the nation,” King said. “We need to make a difference. Every day I see my friends getting harassed. I've been harassed by the police. It's not OK.”
Artie Lightfoot, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, put the rally into historical context.
“I can remember the Civil Rights days and I thought I'd never see this type of situation occur again in America," Lightfoot said. "Well, here it is. It's not about protests. To me, it's more about making law enforcement aware of the injustice that's being done to people of color – especially black people and, more especially, black males – in the United States.”
Anger about what happened to Floyd, who died, while pleading “I can't breathe,” while an officer pressed a knee into his neck for almost nine minutes, was palpable, but focused, unlike riots seen in some larger cities, including Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.
“We really wanted to just come out here to set a positive example, show that we could be peaceful, show that we can get our voices heard without being violent without being aggressive, without expressing the anger that we have every right to express,” said Destiny Hoffman, a Johnstown native who now lives in Pittsburgh. “We need this to go on forever – until we don't need to do it any more.
"We need the people to come out here and support the other people. We need more money in our schools. We need more money in our social programs. We need more money in our community centers. And we need the people to come out and just be present.”
'Just want to be heard'
Arthur Jackson, of the city's Prospect neighborhood, called for unity and cooperation.
“We just want to be heard as a voice, not necessarily as just black people, but where there is injustice, anybody that is being treated unfair because of the color of their skin, their religion or their sexuality,” Jackson said. “We're all here because we're trying to make a difference. We want it to be known that we have a voice, too. It's not about being privileged. We just want to be heard. I'm a black person. This is a mixed person. This might be a gay person. But we all are human beings at the same time. We're tired of being treated unfair and unjust.
Gregory Thompson, a participant, said he wants there to be a way “how black and white folks can unite, along as well with the police.”
Some protesters brought attention to the 2012 death of Elip Cheatham, a 27-year-old black man who was shot by Johnstown police officers when he attempted to drive past them – at an estimated 60 mph – on North Sheridan Street, while taking a shooting victim from an incident at Edder's Den to the hospital. The names of the officers involved have never been publicly released.
“I think our concern is the constant and ongoing police violence against the black community,” said Larry Blalock, a Johnstown resident who attended the rally. “With that, we have the eight-year-old case of Elip Cheatham being shot and killed by the Johnstown police that we want to draw attention to. That has been sort of swept under the rug. … No one knows who the officers involved were.
"So those kind of things concern us and they fester in the community, in the concerns of the community. That's not a good thing.”
'Give them their space'
Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson said no arrests, vandalism or injuries occurred, crediting the protestors, along with local and state law enforcement, for how smoothly the event went.
“I think the line between success and failure is really, really thin,” Johnson said. “I think the fact that I've been involved in these type of events before gave me a perspective that I haven't seen in other places.
“But again, your success and failures are dependent upon what you do as a police agency and what the protestors do. I felt that it was important to give them their space to do their thing. We didn't want to encroach upon them. I think we were able to accomplish that. I think that eased things a lot.”
Rumors circulated about outside agitators possibly coming to Johnstown, but no evidence of that was seen during the demonstration. Johnson said while those concerns existed, he had the “utmost faith” in local residents to peacefully protest.
Johnson said he now looks forward to continued dialogue with citizens about race relations in the city.
“The cool thing is – and some of my guys came up and told me this afterward – that the people like what we're doing,” Johnson said. “Obviously, you're always going to have a group who don't. But we're making headway. And we're going to keep forging ahead and making that headway by just getting out and talking to people. We've got to just do that.
"So much can be accomplished with a simple handshake – even though you can't do that in COVID anymore – or conversation. It builds bridges.”