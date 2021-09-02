WILMORE, Pa. – Flood waters in Kelly Balasco's basement on Spring Street in Wilmore are down to about five inches, but the damage to her home will be lasting.
"God knows what's destroyed," she said Thursday morning. "We lost everything."
When remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region on Wednesday, Balasco's town was one of the hardest hit in Cambria County.
Flooding began in the late morning and by noon evacuation efforts had begun.
Balasco, her husband and son, went to her mother's farm – which sits on a hill above Springside Avenue – for shelter. They returned to their home Wednesday night - when emergency crews allowed people to do so around 7 p.m. - to survey the damage.
Mud and small streams could be seen Thursday on a few borough streets, while some yards still retained water.
Balasco said her washer, drier and chest freezer are all ruined along with other items in the basement.
There was no damage to the first floor of her home but the water was at least four feet deep before a majority was pumped out by fire crews.
"We probably had two stairs left in the basement," her son, Aidan, said.
Balasco added that "everything was floating" and she hasn't had the heart to fully inspect her basement.
Thursday morning the family was still without power, as were a number of residents in the borough.
'All preventable'
Balasco recalled hearing a loud "bang" on Wednesday that she and her son said was probably a transformer exploding.
Mike Kresic, who lives across from the Balascos on Church Street, agreed.
However, somehow he still had power and offered to run an extension cord to his neighbors so they could use a sump pump to remove the remaining water in their home.
Kresic considers his family the most fortunate in town because he had just a few inches of water in his basement that was easily handled by a drain system.
There's some flood damage to items in the basement, such as business records and boxes, and his refrigerator was ruined by a power surge but aside from that he avoided the worst of Wednesday's high water event, which he thinks was avoidable.
Kresic questioned why water from the Wilmore Dam hadn't been drained prior to the storm in order to stop the Little Conemaugh River from breaching its banks.
The dam's spillway feeds the stream.
"This was all preventable," he said.
Balasco and Kresic also wondered why a state Department of Environmental Protection levee project still isn't finished.
'Day by day'
Lori Schrift, borough president, said she's surprised the levee work hasn't been done yet considering the plans have been discussed for more than two decades.
She lives on Walnut Street and said she had about three feet of water in her basement.
Schrift said her backyard is unreachable because of the flood and has an interesting collection of items floating on her property that she doesn't own, such as a Nike high-top sneaker.
The council president was one of the first to begin alerting residents about the forthcoming evacuation after she saw the water rising through the railroad arch on Main Street.
Schrift also contacted the Summerhill Fire Company to assist with the efforts.
"They were fantastic," she said, also applauding the local and state police who responded as well.
During the storm Schrift and her husband went to their son's house in Lilly and spent the evening with a relative in town after they were allowed to return.
"We'll take it day by day," she said about clean up efforts.
Throughout the storm, there was significant concern about the Wilmore Dam, upstream from the town, because water in the reservoir was rising quickly and the emergency spillway was at capacity, officials have said.
An emergency plan was put in motion due to those issues and that's why residents in Wilmore were evacuated along with those in Summerhill and South Fork boroughs.
Rumors spread quickly across social media that the dam had broken, which never occurred.
Schrift said that possibility is always in the back of residents' minds and she was aware of concerns with the structure.
She added that people "have to be sensible about these things" and she, along with other leadership, tried to quell any rumors.
Dam 'in good shape'
Engineers and representatives of The Cambria Somerset Authority, which owns the Wilmore Dam, were inspecting the structure Thursday morning while crews cleaned up debris at the toe.
"It's in good shape," LR Kimball engineer Dave Minnear said.
He consults with the authority on the dam.
A significant amount of water could still be seen flowing over the primary emergency spillway, but officials were not concerned.
Minnear said the dam operated as it should have on Wednesday.
He noted that photos showing water over the breast that circulated weren't worrisome because that's a secondary spillway and water is supposed to be released that way.
Minnear estimated that roughly a million gallons per minute went over the spillway on Wednesday.
Jim Greco, CSA Chairman, said by phone that water flows over the primary spillway several months a year, sometimes the equivalent of four or five months on wetter-than-average years.
One onlooker with Minnear and CSA Manager Earl Waddell at the site, called the structure a "fortress."
The stone dam, built by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1908, is six to eight feet thick on both sides with rubble sandwiched between the two.
Minnear said when Bethlehem Steel purchased the property in the 1960s – the last time a major restoration project was done – the company added an earthen dam to the water side of the structure, making it more reliable.
He added that it was unfortunate to see the comments about the dam having failed or breached because it is built so well.
Coincidentally, the structure was scheduled for an inspection this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.