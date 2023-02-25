JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s not an overstatement to say that police departments in Pennsylvania are in crisis mode.
Jobs are many and applicants are few.
According to the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, city, suburban and rural departments cannot escape the scarcity of manpower.
“Chiefs once saw hundreds of applications vying for a single job to become a police officer,” Scott L. Bohn, executive director, said in an email. “Over the years, the number of applicants began decreasing slowly.”
In addition to fewer applicants, Bohn said police departments also face the dwindling number of “viable candidates.”
Others say the same.
“I have never seen it this bad as far as interest in the field and applications,” Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said.
Demands of the profession, such as long work shifts on weekends and holidays, are less appealing to the younger generation, Cox said.
Dennis Miller hopes to change that. He is director of the police academy at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Richland Township.
“This part-time academy serves as a niche for those who can’t put their life on hold for five or six months to go to a full-time academy,” Miller said.
Young people enrolling in the academy become certified police officers ready to hit the streets. Miller said he receives phone calls almost weekly from police departments looking to hire cadets.
“I’ve had calls from as far away as Scranton,” he said, “so whenever they call, I share that information with the cadets. Oftentimes, I will have police departments come and recruit.”
Preparing cadets
The Johnstown Regional Police Academy moved in December 2021 from the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center to Penn Highlands. The police academy is governed by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).
Classes are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, plus 10 weekends for firearms and defensive driving training. The current class of 12 cadets will graduate in September.
“Small-town police departments – pick any one, say, Ebensburg – can’t afford to run their own training academy,” Miller said, “so this academy trains cadets in accordance with state regulations, then municipalities recruit our cadets.”
Four cadets already are working with police departments through a sponsorship program.
Police departments hire someone and send then to the police academy. Upon graduation, MPOETC will reimburse 75% of the $6,500 tuition. The cadet signs a contract to work for the sponsoring agency for a specified period of time, Miller said.
Cadets carry no weapons and have no arrest powers until they graduate and are certified.
‘A police shortage’
Two cadets are working in East Conemaugh Borough and one cadet is working in Indian Lake Borough.
Austin Thomas, 25, of Johns-town, is working with the police department in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County. Thomas is a 2015 Conemaugh Valley High School graduate and a Cover Hill volunteer firefighter. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Becoming a certified police officer is the next challenge. He is learning a patrolman’s duties in Conemaugh Township.
“I’ve been on a few calls – nothing too crazy, just neighborhood disputes,” he said. “Just being the middle man to settle things, trying to help people find a solution.”
Angel Raehl, 22, is originally from Northern Cambria. She was home-schooled and is a 2018 graduate of Agora Cyber Charter School. She comes from a family of first responders dedicated to serving the community.
“I’ve always had an interest in upholding the law,” she said. “As I grew up, I realized more and more that’s what I wanted to do. ... I’ve been a mediator all my life with family, friends. I feel pretty confident in my ability to calm people down.”
As Miller looks forward, he sees the Penn Highlands Police Academy anchoring the region and producing top-notch cadets.
“There definitely is a police shortage,” he said. “As the word gets out, there is more and more interest. There is an excitement in the air.”
