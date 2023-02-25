JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown-based vacuum truck manufacturer GapVax recently renovated one of its buildings in the city’s Moxham section that contains steel beams dated to 1904, a time when U.S. Steel produced street car rail layouts there.
Today the Central Avenue building, renovated by GapVax in November 2020, is largely used for storage. It provides space for continued expansion as the company builds vacuum and jetter trucks for municipal governments across North America and for private industry, including natural gas and oil drilling contractors.
Outside the western Pennsylvania market, hydro-excavation of utilities is growing substantially, GapVax chief engineer Bern Blazosky said.
With 125 employees and 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space, GapVax has goals to increase truck production and hire more employees. The company currently has a backlog of orders from dealers across the continent, said Matt Hughes, senior vice president of sales.
As GapVax continues to grow into new markets, setting up dealers and salesmen, customers will say, “Where have you been this whole time? We didn’t know about you,” Hughes said.
The company has been manufacturing vacuum trucks since the 1990s, experiencing controlled growth under the leadership of owners Gary and Rose Poborsky, he said.
GapVax started with a service business, using vacuum trucks to clean up after the Johnstown flood in 1977. The company later began to manufacture trucks. Its dealer partners include both new entrepreneurs and well-established organizations.
GapVax, a family-owned Employee Stock Ownership Plan company with three variations of its vacuum truck, competes against multi-billion-dollar, publicly traded companies with deep pockets and multiple truck lines that “try to kill us everyday,” CEO Gary Poborsky said.
“We compete with our quality, performance, service – service is huge,” Poborsky said.
Every day all over Cambria and Somerset counties, companies are succeeding in national markets, said Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, a nonprofit economic development agency for the region.
“Our companies are out there, competing in a very big way,” she said.
The national defense sector, which has become a pillar of the economy since the closure of Bethlehem Steel Corp. in the early ’90s, continues to compose much of the manufacturing activity in the region.
So does the metals sector, Thomson said, including Johnstown Wire Technologies and Gautier Steel Ltd – both surviving divisions of Bethlehem Steel – and North American Hoganas, a global company that arrived in the area in the early 2000s to draw on its steel-making workforce.
“They are all crazy busy. The work they are doing is incredible,” she said.
In addition to a facility in Somerset County, North American Höganäs, a manufacturer of powdered metal, cut a ribbon in 2021 for a new multi-million-dollar, 24,000-square-foot building at its Moxham location, 101 Bridge St., about a block from GapVax.
Dean Howard, president of North American Höganäs’ businesses in North and South America, said the Cambria and Somerset county sites are experiencing revenue growth.
Across its Johnstown and Somerset facilities, North American Höganäs employs 364 people.
“Overall, we continue to grow in the Johnstown area from a revenue standpoint,” he said. “We have diversified our business over the years, broadening our portfolio to balance out our businesses so that we can effectively manage ups and downs between different markets.”
Supplying powdered metal to be pressed into parts for the automotive industry is a sizable piece of the company’s business, Howard said. The company is planning for growth opportunities supplying equipment for industrial gas turbines as natural gas continues as a bridge energy-source between coal and green energy sources of the future, he said.
In addition, opportunities in the aerospace market, both aviation and space, are growing for the company, he said.
“I feel confident we will continue to be successful and provide really good opportunities in Johnstown for our plants and workforce to continue to grow here,” he said.
