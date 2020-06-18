A half-century after Robert Miles would have graduated from high school, he stood inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial lobby on Thursday morning and, for an instant, held his newly acquired Greater Johnstown diploma above his head and simply said, “I did it.”
Miles was set to be part of the Class of 1970.
But, following his junior year, he left school, at age 18, and joined the Marine Corps to serve in the Vietnam War.
“Vietnam was winding up pretty good right after the ’68 Tet Offensive, and I knew that they needed men, so I volunteered to go under the two-year program,” Miles said. “If I’d go to war, I could get a two-year enlistment, so that sounded good to me, so I joined the Marine Corps and off to war I went. Only by the grace of God – through his son Jesus Christ – did I ever make it home.”
He wanted to get the diploma for his family, including his father, also Robert Miles, a World War II and Korean War veteran, who quit school to join the military and attended his son’s ceremony.
“We did it for him,” Miles said.
Miles spent about eight months in country.
“My experience in Vietnam was not a good one,” Miles said. “I lived in the jungle for three weeks out of every month.”
Miles earned his general educational development certification during his time in the service.
“When I went to Vietnam, they made me take a GED because they knew I was going into a very high casualty area, and they didn’t want it on my record that I was a high school dropout, so under the national schools association I did get a GED,” said Miles, who now lives in Manns Choice, Bedford County. “But it was never the same. I never attended a class reunion. I always desired to have that high school diploma, and now it’s come to fruition.”
He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Presidential Unit Citation. Miles later made the unconventional decision to enlist in a second branch of the military, the Army, in 1980.
His friend, Tom Caulfield, director of Veteran Community Initiatives, described Miles as “one of our Vietnam veterans who certainly took the road less traveled.”
Miles was originally supposed to be honored during Greater Johnstown’s 2020 graduation ceremony. But because of restrictions on crowd sizes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district held scaled-down graduation events for different blocs of students instead of one grand ceremony with all the pomp and circumstance. Greater Johnstown then decided to recognize Miles with his own personal presentation.
“We could plan for this wonderful event for Mr. Miles in a way like no other because we knew this Class of 2020 that we were preparing for was a year like no other,” Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
“So I can’t think of a better partnership than the Greater Johnstown School District and the veterans community.”
