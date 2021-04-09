Shortly after Korean War veteran William Tefft died from COVID-19 in December, his widow, Betty Tefft, started receiving information about possible military benefits available to her.
Tefft would get “all this paperwork and couldn't make heads or tails about it,” as she explained.
So, on Friday, Tefft, a Lower Yoder Township resident, her son, Jim DeRosa, and daughter-in-law, Patty DeRosa, attended a Veteran Community Initiatives Rural Veteran Outreach Program event at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
They met with representatives of several organizations, including Vietnam Veterans of America Laurel Highlands Chapter 364 and American Legion Post 294, who helped provide clarity about the process of obtaining benefits.
“She's entitled to some benefits now,” Jim DeRosa said. “We were kind of stagnant here now for at least two months, trying to move forward and get what she's entitled to. We made numerous calls to the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), and they're just so busy that you just can't get the help you need to know what to do here. This just happened to work out. It was just perfect timing. Now we know what to do, and we can move forward. Everything is good for us now.”
More than a dozen organizations sent representatives to the event.
“To walk into these VCI outreach programs and be overwhelmed is an understatement,” said Alanna Wilson, vice president of government affairs and public relations at the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at St. Francis University.
“And not overwhelmed in the sense of there's just so much going on, but in the sense that when you walk through this room as a veteran and you look around, it means so much that there's such a small community like Johnstown – and Cambria County specifically – that has all these people that can help you anywhere from veterans benefits to hockey teams, and education and everything in between.”
Matthew Paterson, a new Conemaugh Valley Veterans member and volunteer with the Cambria County War Memorial Arena's Veterans Memorial Museum, said that bringing the different groups together “means a lot.”
“Everybody's needs are different,” Paterson said. “It just helps every single veteran in our area to know that there are organizations that care and will do what they want to do to help people. Once you get out of the military, your oath is still there. You still want to protect and serve your community. And that's what a lot of us do out here, continue to serve outside the military uniform. Once you're out of the military, you're still part of something.”
Bob Portante, a Paint Township resident and Army veteran, gathered information to present to his fellow Windber VFW Post 4795 members.
“Everybody here is interested in helping,” Portante said. “The challenge is to reach out and touch that person that's got the expertise to help us. That's why we're here. We'll put together our notes. We have a meeting next Wednesday. We'll kind of give them a highlight of it and put the word out to our veterans.”
The outreach event was VCI's first in-person gathering this year due to COVID-19.
“Our rural veteran outreach program is one of our larger programs at VCI,” said Josh Hauser, VCI's community operations director. “Of course, with the pandemic, those were very limited last year. So we're really excited about getting back out there providing that information to our veterans and their family members.”
