Betty Tefft, of Lower Yoder, finds help from Charles Bates at American Legion Post #294's table during Cambria County's Veteran Rural Outreach Event at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday, April 9, 2021. Tefft attended the event to find assistance with benefits regarding the death of her husband, William, an Army veteran with service in the Korean War, who died of COVID-19 in December. The one day event was sponsored by Veteran Community Initiatives and hosted by American Legion Post #294.