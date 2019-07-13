As possible future Johnstown Tomahawks skated off the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial ice on Friday morning, team and facility representatives, along with elected officials, gathered on the other side of the glass and dasher boards for a press conference during which they made a major announcement concerning the organization’s presence in the city.
The Tomahawks and SMG, which operates the arena for the county, recently reached agreement on a new three-year contract – with a fourth-year option – meaning the North American Hockey League club will be in the city at least through the 2021-22 season.
No financial terms of the contract – made between the two private businesses – were released.
“It was pretty simple,” Johnstown Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said. “It’s been a great partnership with SMG, with 1st Summit, with the arena.
“It was just really getting down to a few minor details. It was an easy process.”
Bouchard called the city and arena “the greatest place to play junior hockey.”
“I go all across the country, been in just about every city in our league,” Bouchard said. “Fans here are passionate. The sponsorships are great. Our season ticket holders – with just the history of Johnstown – they’re very knowledgeable hockey fans. They’ve come to love junior hockey. They were used to the pro game and really weren’t sure what junior hockey was going to be when I first started coming here seven years ago.Now they’re totally in. They embrace it. They embrace our team.”
Mike Barletta, chairman of the War Memorial Authority, explained why specifically a three-year deal was put into place, saying, “There is language in the SMG contract (with the arena) where their contract is done in three years and they have one five-year option left, so we couldn’t do a four-year deal. If they had eight years left, this would have been a five-year contract.”
The negotiation process started with the arena’s former general manager, Steve St. John, and continued when Jason Blumenfeld took over the position in May.
“It was a team effort,” Blumenfeld said. “It was easy to get up to speed.”
Blumenfeld explained that having a primary tenant in place benefits SMG when the company is promoting the venue.
“We always want to look for other events,” Blumenfeld said. “You can never have too many events. Having a main tenant only makes that stronger because when you go out to a promoter or whatnot or someone else to rent the building, they know the building is being used on a regular basis by a great tenant.”
The team, arena and political officials all pointed to ways they feel the Tomahawks, who tied for the league highs in wins (47) and points (98), won the East Division and reached
the Robertson Cup semifinal round last season, benefit the community beyond only providing entertainment.
“They did so much more than play hockey,” Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky said. “They won the division. They went to the Robertson Cup Final. Came up short, but that’s OK. But what they did had a major impact in our community. Guess what? They’re leaders in our community. They’re active in our community. They’re role models for our children, and they’re role models for the adults in our community, too.”
Mayor Frank Janakovic placed the Tomahawks in context of the city’s rich hockey history, which includes being named Kraft Hockeyville USA in 2015, and also envisioned a future in which he thinks the team will be “a community asset of Johnstown and hopefully be there for many future generations to come.”
Barletta noted that more than 75,000 fans attended games last season, which included visitors spending almost 2,000 nights in local hotels – all of which helped send tax money to the city, direct funds to the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and provide customers to local bars, restaurants and gas stations.
“The impact is tremendous,” Barletta said.
Those businesses are also benefiting this week from the Tomahawks presence as the team is hosting its preseason camp for 120 perspective players at the War Memorial.
Johnstown Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia said the goal is to not only find good players, but even better people, who then will become part of the Johnstown community.
“These gentlemen come from all over the world,” Letizia said.
“Their families come to Johnstown regularly. They take part in the community. The players live with billet families – host families – in the community. Not only are they here to play hockey, but they become part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.