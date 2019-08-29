Three Republican state legislators, who represent Cambria County, provided a positive assessment of the economic and political condition of Pennsylvania during the State of the Commonwealth Address on Thursday morning.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District, was joined by state Reps. Jim Rigby, Ferndale, 71st District, and Tommy Sankey, Clearfield/Cambria, 73rd District, at the Cambria Regional Chamber event during which they provided updates about a range of subjects, including the state budget, vehicle emissions testing and the creation of a new Keystone Opportunity Zone in the county.
“I can state to you today – unequivocally – the state of our commonwealth is strong,” Langerholc said when speaking to an audience of business and community leaders inside the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Langerholc used the budget as an example of changes that have occurred in recent years. He recalled a past budget process during which the discussion started with how to address a $1.5 billion shortfall, compared to 2019-2020 negotiations that included a $800 million revenue surplus.
“You could imagine the difference in meetings in my Capitol office, as well as across the district, when we have a $1.5 billion deficit versus a $800 million surplus,” Langerholc said. “There were many individuals, many agencies, many different organizations that had a lot of different ways that they wanted to spend that money. And you could imagine that their asks were a lot different than whenever we had a deficit.”
Sankey, in part, credited the policies of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, for, in his opinion, strengthening the commonwealth’s economy, while saying he and GOP colleagues have worked to keep taxes low.
“That would be more of your money gone,” Sankey said. “That never comes back. If you don’t know this, once (tax money) crosses the Susquehanna you don’t necessarily get it back. And a lot of it is top down. Good, bad or indifferent – whether you like him or don’t like him … I do – it’s the Trump effect.
“People have more money in their pocket. The economy is better. People are spending more money. Consumer confidence is at an all-time high.
“Unemployment is at an all-time low. We’re seeing ripple effects of that now as state legislators.”
* * *
In an attempt to boost the local economy and reduce blight, Rigby and the rest of the delegation, including state Rep. Frank Burns, a Democrat from the 72nd District, worked language into a budget-related bill that created a new KOZ.
Smaller plots will now be available for the designation and accompanying tax incentives.
“We were able to change the language with the KOZs,” Rigby said. “That’s going to be very beneficial to my district and to the city. Where it used to be a minimum of 10 acres up to 375 acres, we were able to remove the language and remove the 10-acre minimum. That will allow to take us into the downtown areas, into some storefronts, maybe a single property, a blighted property that we would get off the tax records, get off the books, tear them down and get them back into taxation.”
He called the change “a great, great boost for us.”
Rigby, a freshman, also addressed funding for the ongoing state-mandated, region-wide sewer remediation project that requires all municipalities connected to Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant to reduce flows to 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit or lower. Communities are primarily paying for the work by acquiring grants and low-interest loans from the state.
“These monies are definitely needed to get these projects complete, to get us to where we need to be to meet our obligations,” Rigby said.
* * *
More than $300 million a year goes into the state’s General Fund from the Johnstown Flood Tax, an 18-percent tax on liquor.
The money was originally designated to provide the city relief following the 1936 Flood, but now is part of general spending. Langerholc has proposed directing part of the funds to communities in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, including Johnstown.
Sankey supports the initiative.
“Something would be better than nothing,” Sankey said.
The local delegation is also working on another of Langerholc’s proposals that calls for taking Cambria County off the list of counties required to conduct emissions tests on vehicles. He thinks the county should be removed because it is meeting federal clean air standards.
His legislation passed the Senate this summer, as part of a four-bill package.
“It’s time to take off this oppressive regulation,” Langerholc said.
The House is now considering the measure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.