As a Black woman living in Johnstown, Sylvia Carr often found herself driving as far away as Pittsburgh to find the products she loves for her hair.
For generations, hairstyles have been a vital piece of Black culture and heritage – “a way for us to really express ourselves,” she said. But in Johnstown, no one seemed to be filling that niche when it came to providing an array of hair extensions, wigs and styling products that are often plentiful in bigger cities.
“It got to the point, I was driving all over the place and patronizing businesses in other towns,” Carr said. “It just wasn’t worth it, so I decided to start my own to help the members of our community who are looking for something creative to do with their hair.”
She opened her boutique Bougie Hair Care Essentials and More shop inside downtown Johnstown’s 416 Main Street Complex over the summer.
A Temple University grad who studied business management in college, the Hornerstown woman has worked at Atlantic Broadband for years – and this is her first time running her own business.
“I see it as a way to help community members of color,” she said. “But with a lot of the products we sell, it’s just a lady thing – sometimes we want to look and feel different.”
Carr’s shop features a long list of items for women, including hair care products, as well as handbags, jewelry, nail polish and makeup.
There’s also a children’s section that includes backpacks, plus beads and hair bows.
‘Color of my skin’
Carr is the latest of several Black women to open businesses in the city – but it wasn’t easy, she said.
She said she had to use part of her savings and a credit card for startup funds because efforts to obtain a bank loan were unsuccessful.
“That hurt,” she said. “I feel like they wouldn’t take a chance on me because of the color of my skin.”
The Johnstown woman said she’d like to see other changes in the business world, too.
It’s long past due for companies to remove from job applications sections that ask prospective individuals to indicate their race, she said.
Companies with employment greater than 100 people are required to ask such questions for data collecting purposes via the Civil Rights Act-created Equal Opportunity Employment Opportunity Commission – as a data tracking effort meant to discourage discrimination.
But to Carr, some businesses are likely using it to pre-screen whom they want to interview.
“If you’re qualified for a job, it shouldn’t matter what you look like,” she said.
‘For the long haul’
Carr is active in her community.
The boutique owner is also a founding member of Hope 4 Johnstown, a group that has been working since 2018 to steer local youth away from gun violence that has claimed “too many” lives in the city over the past decade, she said.
Carr said she realized she had to do something after a neighbor found a teen’s lifeless body in the yard next door – “just basically left there” by his killer.
As a woman of faith raised by strong, loving Johnstown natives, Carr said she’s determined to change the trend.
“That old saying ‘It takes a village’ is true,” she said. “And this is my home. I’m in this for the long haul because our kids need direction.”
Hope 4 Johnstown is working to unite Johns-town’s neighborhoods and guide city youth down a better path.
Composed of community leaders from across the Johnstown area, Hope 4 Johnstown has hosted community dinners, summer festivals and community forums since its debut in 2018 – all with a central goal of “showing these kids they matter,” Carr said.
A sewing class was launched last year in partnership with the YWCA to offer young adults a skill they can use for the rest of their lives.
Annual family fun days have welcomed hundreds of children in recent years.
“Sylvia is so dedicated to our community,” said Rachel Allen, a fellow Hope 4 Johnstown member.
That’s even more true about the city’s youth, Allen added.
“She’s passionate about helping our youth – she’d do anything for them,” she said.
Carr said she learned from an early age that a neighborhood of caring parents can make a difference.
“When I was growing up, everybody looked out for each other,” she said.
‘Long way to go’
Carr said she loves Johnstown. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have concerns about her community.
While race relations have improved in Johnstown – and the nation – since she was a child, “there’s still a long way to go,” Carr said.
The past four years were a sometimes painful reminder, she said.
Former President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric seemed to bring out a lot of hate – or “maybe so much truth” about feeling for some toward people of color, Carr said.
“There are people I know who I thought were friends – people I thought loved me for who I am – and then I went on to Facebook and saw a completely different side of them,” she said. “It feels like the things President Trump has said ... just brought people’s feelings that were hidden out into the front.”
George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of now-former Minneapolis police officer was a key moment, leading to the Black Lives Matter movement – and prompting people of every race to stand up for justice, she said.
Carr said she understands there are times when national events cause strong reactions – and even disagreements among people. But it’s no reason the hate one another or generalize groups of people, including different races.
“I feel those marches were necessary. We had to bring this to the forefront,” she said, adding that it was frustrating to see the crowds judged by the small percentage who were “there to cause trouble.”
“What happened to George Floyd should never happen to anyone,” Carr said.
Of Breonna Taylor’s death during a March raid in Louisville, she said: “When a woman is killed inside her home like that, something’s wrong.”
Whether it’s concerns among races, classes – or even clashes within her own race, Carr said the world often needs a reminder that “we’re all God’s children.”
“I pray constantly that God can intervene,” she said, “and we can all go back to loving each other.”
