Shawn Slanoc, 8, of the West Suburban League, leads his team into Sargent’s Stadium at The Point during AAABA Little League Night on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, before the Brooklyn SAYO Grays and Martella’s Pharmacy game.
Johnstown resident Marc Taylor shared a proud moment with his three sons on Wednesday. Taylor and his sons, ages 10, 6 and 6, paraded with more than 100 of the area’s youth during the evening as part of the AAABA Little League Night at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
“This is a great feeling,” said Taylor, who coaches Greater Johnstown Youth League’s Royals team. “I’m hoping my kids take it to a level I never did.
“Hopefully one day they’ll be here, and I get to watch them playing in the game.”
The youth baseball coach said he brings his sons to the games every year, and each year they tell him that one day they hope to play in the amateur tournament.
Jayzon Taylor, 10, said he loves the sport of baseball and enjoyed walking with the other youth players as they made their way from Union Street in downtown Johnstown to Sargent’s Stadium.
When asked what he enjoys the most about the sport, Jayzon simply replied, “Pretty much everything.”
Marc Taylor applauded the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association and other key community organizations for their continued efforts in making the annual tournament a Johnstown tradition.
“It’s good to see this tradition still going,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that we no longer have here in the area, but we still have AAABA.
“And I love this tournament.”
Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau along with the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership teamed up to host Wednesday evening’s Little League Night parade.
Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said she was pleased to see such a great turnout for the Little League parade.
“We were very proud of the turnout with the different Little League and Pony League teams represented,” Radovanic said. “The kids were so excited to be in the parade.
“For that younger age group to be able to walk into our Point Stadium – it’s such a thrill for them to look up in those big bleachers because it’s much larger than what they are used to playing on at their local Little League,” she said.
“So they were very excited in the lineup, and their eyes lit up when they were able to walk on the field.”
The AAABA ambassadors lead the youth parade prior to a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Jake Ansell, left, scoops up a ground ball before throwing out Brooklyn SAYO Grays’ Jonathan Pena at first base in the to of the third inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Brooklyn SAYO Grays’ Javier Pagan, left, is put out by Martella’s Pharmacy first baseman Jonny Kutchman in the top of the third inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Tyler Mulhollen throws to a Brooklyn SAYO Grays batter in the top of the second inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Adam Cecere gets a fist bump from the first base coach after hitting a single in the bottom of the third inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Andrew Pasko slides into home in front of Brooklyn SAYO Grays catcher Fermin Alvarez on a 2-RBI single by teammate Jake Ansell in the bottom of the third inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Andrew Pasko (#22) and Adam Cecere, right, celebrate after scoring on a 2-RBI double by teammate Dylan Gearhart in the bottom of the third inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Phillip Dull, left, is tagged out by Brooklyn SAYO Grays third baseman Jordan Garcia while trying to get back to third base after a failed attempt at stealing home in the bottom of the fourth inning of a AAABA tournament game at Sargents Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.7, 2019.
The evening’s game at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point paired the Brooklyn SAYO Grays against Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy.
Martella’s, fresh of off their second win in the tournament, was hoping to keep their momentum alive against a Brooklyn team that suffered an 11-2 loss to the Youngstown Crocodiles on Tuesday.
After a lengthy weather delay, Brooklyn, which was not going to advance in the tournament, conceded the game, citing traffic concerns if they resumed the contest.
Cheering on the local team Wednesday night was Rich Roberts.
While Roberts admits that he’s never been a true baseball fan, the Johnstown-area resident said his attendance on Wednesday was more about supporting his city.
“Baseball has never been a favorite sport of mine, but when it comes down to cheering on my city, count me in,” Roberts said. “It was also nice to watch the younger players stroll into the park before the game started. That’s the next generation, so it’s really important to boost them up.
“All in all, I think this was another good day for the area,” he said. “We’re getting there, just wait on it.”
