It was a grand reveal indeed.
On Friday, 1901 Church Inc. announced the completion of the $500,000 campaign to restore The Grande Halle on Broad Street, a former Victorian Gothic church, back to its original grandeur and showed off its fresh look.
“This day has been a long time coming, not just the two years where this capital renewal project was active, we’ve been leading up to this for years,” said Dave Hurst, project manager of The Steeples Project.
“This has been an exciting day that I’ve dreamed about for quite a few years and it’s surreal that it’s actually happening.”
The Grand Halle Renewal Project was launched in October 2018 and was completed in two phases.
Phase one involved extensive roof repairs as the aging cooper components were causing water to infiltrate the building in various locations.
The work was completed by Yohe Roofing Inc., of Finleyville, Washington County, under a $325,000 project between August and December 2019.
The second phase encompassed the interior work, including restoring deteriorated plaster work, stabilizing the large north transept stained glass and repainting the entire interior.
The work was completed by Major Builders Inc., who focused on repairing the damaged plaster sections, restoring gold leaf and repainting. Cambria Glass and Insulation reinforced the stained-glass window. The scaffolding for the interior work was provided by Construction Equipment Services Inc.
That portion of the project cost about $170,000 and was completed between December 2019 and May 2020.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with all the contractors involved with The Grand Halle Renewal Project,” Hurst said. “All four did excellent work in cost-effective ways under tight time constraints.”
The project was made possible by the 1889 Foundation, whose $1.2 million capital match grant given to the Cambria City Cultural Partnership – a coalition of four local arts organizations – contributed $215,000 toward the project.
Additional funds came from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission through a Keystone Historic Preservation Grant of $85,000; a grant from the McKenna Foundation of $50,000; and a $178,000 gift from an anonymous donor.
Hurst said the goal is to make The Grand Halle a self-sustaining facility.
“It’s not enough to save these buildings in the sense of keeping them from being torn down or falling apart, they have to earn their keep,” he said. “We want to pursue our business plan, which is a combination of having performing arts events here and combining that with a robust rental schedule.”
Kim Rauch, chairman of the board of 1901 Church Inc., said the group is eager to welcome people back into The Grand Halle when it is safe to do so.
“Johnstown is our community and this is the reason why this building exists and the reason why this building was restored,” he said. “It’s so we can meet here, party here, have receptions and concerts and uplift the cultural life of Johnstown and make it a better place.”
