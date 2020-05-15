Teacher's funeral procession

 By Randy Griffith
Students and staff gathered outside Forest Hills High School on Friday, May 15, 2020, to remember one of their own. After releasing balloons in honor of long-time teacher Kevin Lang, more than 100 cars joined a procession from the school to Mount Hope Cemetery. Most of the vehicles continued past the cemetery, where Lang’s family gathered for a graveside service. Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said a small group of staff and students worked with family members to get the word out about the memorial for Lang, who died Tuesday at the age of 47. 

