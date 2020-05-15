Students and staff gathered outside Forest Hills High School on Friday, May 15, 2020, to remember one of their own. After releasing balloons in honor of long-time teacher Kevin Lang, more than 100 cars joined a procession from the school to Mount Hope Cemetery. Most of the vehicles continued past the cemetery, where Lang’s family gathered for a graveside service. Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said a small group of staff and students worked with family members to get the word out about the memorial for Lang, who died Tuesday at the age of 47.
WATCH VIDEO | Teacher's funeral procession
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Randy Griffith
