When you ask Brandon King for his thoughts on race relations in Johnstown and in the United States, his point of reference is the Bible.
King is an elder at Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville.
He spends much of his time helping his mother, the Rev. Sylvia King, with preaching, sharing music ministry, serving hot meals and distributing food boxes in the community. Christ Centered Community Church also hosts an annual community Christmas dinner.
King, who was born in Johnstown, is a talented keyboard player and has performed with local band Smooth Sound Band and others.
He is employed as a caseworker for Cambria County Children and Youth Services.
Johnny Bayush, lead pastor at Flood City Church on Scalp Avenue, has worked with King many times – as pastors and musicians. In late December, they shared the screen in a virtual healing service to help the community respond to the grief associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brandon is someone I enjoy playing music with,” Bayush said. “I’ve worked with him many times, and he can just sit down and play anything with ease. When you hear Brandon sing and play, you don’t have to see him to know that it’s him. He has a very great, unique sound.
“As a musician and a pastor, I love working with Brandon musically and in ministry. He’s a great man of faith who is someone whom I admire and respect.”
‘Have some compassion’
King is not shy about sharing his conviction about racial tension.
“I personally don’t have any issues with race in this region,” he said. “However, there is a big divide when it comes to race. Let’s start with George Floyd.”
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis, while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.
The world reacted to the video and photographs of Derek Chauvin, a white officer, kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Floyd died at the scene after telling officers that he could not breathe.
“If you saw what everybody else saw, you ought to have some compassion,” King said, “because unfortunately what we saw was downright murder.
“Bottom line? We saw murder, live. We really saw an execution live in front of our eyes.”
The killing lifted the voices of the Black Lives Matter movement, he said.
“What Black Lives Matter is saying is, yes, we all agree, all lives matter,” King said. “Unfortunately, in this day in society, all lives don’t matter equally. It was not trying to say that white lives don’t matter, or Chicano lives don’t matter, or Muslim lives don’t matter, or Asian lives don’t matter.
“Yes, all lives do matter. But again, in the scope of America, all lives don’t matter equally.”
The solution to bridging the gap dividing people, King says, is communication.
“People need to sit down and talk and understand each other,” he said. “You may not agree with what I’m saying. I may not agree with what you’re saying. But at the end of the conversation, it doesn’t mean that we have to be disagreeable.”
Differences and ‘harmony’
Some of those differences come by way of upbringing and cultural conditioning, he said.
“I’m going to get in trouble for what I’m getting ready to tell you,” he said. “But it is said that in America we are programmed to believe white is superior and black is inferior and the manifestation of that cultural conditioning is that Black folk are undervalued, underestimated and marginalized.”
Building community is the goal, he said.
“(It’s) not just what’s in it for you, what’s in it for me, but what’s in it for our community,” King said. “Once we start thinking in terms of community, then you will see race relations fall by the wayside.”
He gave an example of unity by citing the New Testament book of Acts. He calls the day of Pentecost a “reconnection.”
“So, realistically, what needs to happen in Johnstown, not just in the church, is a reconnection,” King said. “And the reconnection is that it’s OK that we have differences, but how do we take those differences and put them together so that – guess what – there’s harmony? If we take those differences and find harmony, then the community will be a lot better now.”
Asked who has inspired him the most, King’s words were quick and concise.
“Jesus Christ, for without him I’m nothing, but with him I can do all things,” he said.
