Instructors are teaching tai chi in the park.
The ancient Chinese form of martial arts, embracing mind, body and spirit, is taught each week at Greenhouse Park in Conemaugh Township and Luray Park in Richland Township.
Gary Johnson and Susanne Bargel are certified tai chi instructors with the Tai Chi for Health Institute, a world-wide organization based in Australia and founded by Dr. Paul Lam.
There are five styles of Tai Chi.
“All of them will increase your rang of mobility and your joint movement,” Johnson said. “It opens up and awakens your joints. It gets the chi – the Chinese word for energy – flowing freely through your body.”
Many people have experienced the benefits of tai chi exercise programs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Council on Aging in 2013 recommended Dr. Lam’s program.
Johnson and Bargel teach a combination of tai chi styles for arthritis and fall prevention.
“It’s a mind-body connection,” Johnson said. “As you get older, it forces you to learn something new because you’ve got to think about what you’re doing. A lot of complicated dance routines is what Tai Chi looks like.”
Johnson teaches tai chi from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays at Greenhouse Park. Bargel teaches Tai Chi from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Luray Park.
Some might not initially realize the impact of tai chi.
“Tai Chi is kind of sneaky,” Bargel said. “It’s fun and it’s flowy. You don’t realize how much benefit your body is getting while you’re doing it because you’re having fun.”
Johnstown-area resident Patti Wirick has benefited from practicing tai chi for more than a year.
“Oh my goodness,” she said.
“I have peace, strength and serenity. My anxiety level is way down, and I’m stronger mentally and physically.”
There is no cost, and beginners are welcome.
“I’ve worked with people in their 40s and people in their 90s,” Johnson said. “All seem to benefit from the practice of tai chi.”
For more information on how to participate in tai chi, call Gary Johnson at 814-242-4035.
