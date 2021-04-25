MEYERSDALE – As the operator of a five-generation maple sugar camp, Don Walker said he has been turning Somerset County tree sap into sticky, sweet syrup just about his entire life.
And for half of that time, the weeklong Pennsylvania Maple Festival has offered his family a chance to offer the region a taste of it.
That is at least until COVID-19 arrived last year, bringing the longtime Meyersdale festival – like so many others – to a halt.
For maple product-makers such as Walker’s Misty Mountain Industries, the coronavirus shutdown in 2020 made the event’s return this year extra sweet.
“I think people in our business are sort’ve built to handle the unexpected ... weather the storm – because we’re so dependent on things like the weather, which you can’t control,” he said. “But being here again, socializing with the public. It’s wonderful.”
Now in its 74th year, the Pennsylvania Maple Festival kicked off Saturday, welcoming guests, food and craft vendors and opening the doors to the Maple Sugar Shack to visitors once again.
Members of the Meyersdale Lions Club were continuing their own nearly 60-year-old tradition, serving up stacks of fluffy flapjacks, fresh sausage and local syrup to an ever-changing crowd of hungry guests.
“This festival’s a little bit like going back in time,” said Beth Stankiewicz, of Mount Pleasant, while her daughter, Ever, learned how to tap a maple tree on the grounds and hang a steel collection bucket.
Stankiewicz said the event’s historical draw – and of course “the maple syrup,” she said – brings her back almost every year.
“We’ll certainly be taking some home,” she said.
Inside the Maple Sugar Shack, Jane Bassi, of Johnstown, was getting a lesson on Maple Syrup 101.
Bassi said she’d heard about the event from her friend, Debbie Ferrin, who also joined her Sunday.
But this was her first chance to visit the festival – and learn from Bobby Edwards and others about how the syrup-making process works.
Edwards fielded questions behind a mask – and a stainless steel “hobby pan” evaporator built to boil down up to 100 gallons of the product per-season.
He told Bassi and Ferrin that the crucial sap-collection process might last for just three days or as long as eight weeks depending on the temperatures that accompany the early period of spring.
“There are families down here on their eighth generation making syrup. It’s a thing of pride in this area ... doing what their grandfather did, because it’s part of their family,” Edwards said.
It’s a big reason why he had tears in his eyes in the opening moments of this year’s festival Saturday – after having to take a one-year break in 2020.
“I’ve been doing this for over 35 years ... and it was so neat to say, ‘Here we go,’ ” he said.
“Yes, different with a mask, but if I can still tell people about this (tradition), then I’m OK with that.”
