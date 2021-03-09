The Quemahoning Reservoir has doubled as a Somerset County swan lake in recent weeks.
Hundreds of swans, Canada snow geese and other beautiful birds have been spending time on the 900-acre reservoir this year – even moreso over the past few weeks – a sight that has captured the attention of reservoir visitors and photographers alike.
It’s not unusual to see those migratory birds visiting the Que during this time of year, Ken Dranzik said.
But over his 20 years managing the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area, he said he’s never seen this many.
“On a typical year, I might see 25 or 50 snow geese – not like this,” he said, while roving the park.
On the reservoir ahead, snow geese, ducks alongside what appeared to be Tundra swans – were all floating together in several separate clusters approximately 40 yards offshore Tuesday.
A Tribune-Democrat photographer captured more than 200 swans gathering around an ice-coated portion of the lake Monday evening.
Dranzik said the lake didn’t completely freeze over for very long this year and might have been the first to thaw in the region this year – perhaps turning it into a destination for the waterfowl.
