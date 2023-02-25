JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Children and teenagers who submitted entries to The Tribune-Democrat's Black History Month contest were celebrated at the Bottle Works Arts on Saturday for their submissions to the competition.
"It's cool to see them be honored," Kirk Brock said.
Brock's children, Karrie Williams and Lloyd Brock, were two of this year's winners.
Williams is a third-grade student at Greater Johnstown Elementary who won first place in that poster category. Her brother, a sixth-grader at Greater Johnstown Middle School, won his age group's poster contest.
"It's a proud moment as a dad," Kirk Brock said.
Kirk Brock added that he also attended art school, so seeing his children excel in the field has a special meaning for him.
In total, there were more than 80 posters and 150 essays submitted this year for the contest.
Many of the submissions were on display at Bottle Works for parents, teachers, local administrators, students and community members to examine Saturday.
This was accompanied by music from DJ Moe, of 102 JAMZ and North and South American Alliance and Atayay Robles.
Robles said he was "super-excited" to be there and to be checking out the students' work. He said he appreciated the positive message found in the submissions.
For Williams, the reception was an important moment. She darted from her parents to the photo area, checking out the submissions before settling at the art station with artist Queen-Poetry Dozier and her siblings.
"I'm really excited and I'm having fun," Williams said. "I'm so happy we could make it and my whole family is here."
For essays, the older students were asked to answer the question, "What is one step that you believe could be taken to help combat discrimination, and why do you believe that action would be effective?" The younger learners had to draw a poster depicting a famous Black figure today who is making a difference.
The Tribune-Democrat works with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies-supported Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund to use this annual event to encourage local students to learn and experience Black history.
Valerie Allen, a community member who attended, said she was loving the reception.
"These kids are so talented," Allen said.
Alexis Fisher, Ron's sister who headed and oversaw the contest, said she was "overwhelmed, but in a good way" by this year's submissions and the reception.
Fisher noted that it's nice to see an idea come to fruition.
"It's also a good feeling to see the children get involved and be celebrated," Alexis Fisher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.