JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A somber scene of tolling bells and the names of passengers and crew being read played out on a large screen at Greater Johnstown High School auditorium on Monday as students from Seth Reese's civics class watched live the Flight 93 National Memorial remembrance ceremony.
An estimated 30,000 other learners and educators from across the country joined them.
This was the first year for the "Teach to Remember 9/11" virtual offering from the National Park Service and Friends of Flight 93 group that included the live-stream, a timeline, seating chart and phone calls, an investigation into the Shanksville, Somerset County, crash and interviews from passengers' and crews' families.
"They were brave heroes," eighth-grader Andrew Campbell said. "It's just sad."
He and his fellow schoolmates were the first to see the memorial service, but all of Reese's students, as well as those from Christian Wrabley's classes, reported to the auditorium for the rest of Monday to watch the event and hear the stories.
They also took part in group discussions, where the educators posed meaningful questions about the historic day and how those occurrences can connect to the modern day.
"I wish it wouldn't have happened," Campbell said as bells continued to ring. "But it's nice that they're memorializing it."
The Teach to Remember program was introduced to allow educators to introduce the next generations who weren't alive during 9/11 to the events of that fateful day.
Both the National Park Service and Friends group conceptualized the curriculum for sixth- through 12th-graders – other materials are available for younger grades – and invited classrooms from across the country to participate.
A "Write to Remember" assignment was also available, and the Greater Johnstown students were taking part in it.
Reese was appreciative of the opportunity to introduce the 9/11 subject to this year's classes.
"I just think it's super important for them to understand," he said.
Wrabley, also a civics teacher, said his students always impress him when given the chance to express themselves.
He remembers being in eighth grade when the attacks happened and now teaches that age group.
Being able to share those memories and historic materials, such as those from Flight 93, provide him with a sense of service.
However, getting teenagers to understand the gravity of the situation is no easy feat.
"As a teacher, I try to find resources and get them to do things to get there," Wrabley said.
By giving them the space to think deeply about these subjects, he said that he hopes they have a better understanding of what occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, and the ripples that has had throughout the past 22 years.
"It was very engaging," Wrabley's student Aiden Albright said about the program.
He and his class along with learners from Reese's early period watched the introduction from Friends' Executive Director Donna Gibson, part of the investigation into the crash and other ranger material.
Albright said it appeared the events of Sept. 11 made everyone start to care more about the country.
Another student questioned the rebuilding phase of the World Trade Center and unity events in response to the tragedy.
Windber Area Middle/High School teacher Amanda Manippo's sixth-grade class also watched the introduction before a break and that spawned "a great discussion," she said.
Her learners are about 12 and have a lot of questions, and although this is "old history to them," that doesn't mean they can't connect to it.
Manippo said because this was the first time in recent memory history unfolded on TV sets across the country, she can show students those news reports, which they respond.
The teacher planned to show the additional Flight 93 educational materials to her students throughout the rest of Monday.
"It's a wonderful resource," she said of the offering.
She commended the park service and Friends of Flight 93 for providing these superb resources to teachers throughout the country.
To explore the numerous resources, visit www.nps.gov/flni/teach-2-remember.htm.
