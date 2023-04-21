PORTAGE, Pa. – Students from Portage Area High School took the afternoon to prepare and plant a butterfly garden to complement a new historical display along state Route 53 in Portage Township.
The garden work was part of the high school’s community service project for Earth Day, which is Saturday. Other groups of students were cleaning up and doing seasonal work at Crichton McCormick Park.
“Every year, we like to do something for the community for Earth Day,” teacher Marty Slanoc said at the butterfly garden project. “This is very good for the ecosystem.”
Biology teacher Mary Kenny said the Earth Day tradition had been interrupted for about three years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to be back out here,” she said.
The garden will feature native flowering plants that will attract not only butterflies, but also bees and other insects that are vital to the environment, she said.
“I’ve taken these kids to where you have to pay money to see the butterflies in their environment,” Kenny said. “They will get the show for free in this garden.”
Several volunteers from the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program helped lead the effort.
The garden expands on the Portage Area Historical Society’s newly installed panorama display.
A three-dimensional, Plexiglas-encased display depicts the Allegheny Portage Railroad’s Inclined Plane No. 2 as it appeared near the panorama’s site in 1834, historical society President Irene Huschak said.
“We’ve been working on this for three years,” she said. “We want to show visitors and the community what this looked like in 1834.”
The parklet is located at the intersection of Route 53 and Munster Road and is adjacent to the proposed route of the September 11 National Memorial Trail, Huschak said.
Portage senior Madelyn Hudak took a break from shoveling mushroom mulch into wheelbarrows to mix with soil for the garden bed.
“It’s hard work, but I think it will be worth it,” she said. “It’s going to be pretty for sightseeing in our little town.”
