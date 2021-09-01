More than two thousand people were evacuated for up to six hours across parts of Wilmore, South Fork and Summerhill Borough on Wednesday as a powerful storm lifted Wilmore Dam’s levels and sent a continuous flow of water into the Little Conemaugh below.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency officials coordinated efforts with at least a half-dozen fire departments and partner agencies Wednesday, moving families to several shelters – including Forest Hills High School – as a “precaution,” fearing concerning conditions at the dam would worsen.
Evacuation ended
Before noon, levels got as close as 18 inches beneath the top of the 195-acre dam, which prompted the spillway to operate continuously, releasing a million gallons per-minute downstream, according to Cambria Somerset Authority officials who run the dam.
Residents were given the all-clear to return home around 6 p.m., according to Summerhill Mayor Eric Miller, who also serves as manager of Forest Hills Emergency Medical Services.
“It was definitely a first,” Miller said. “We started the evacuation in Wilmore to Summerhill to South Fork. There was big cooperation between all the emergency services. Fire, police and EMS worked quickly. It basically went flawlessly.”
Lower Main Street in Wilmore still had flooding issues when Miller spoke around 9:30 p.m.
But "everybody" should be back into their homes by the end of Wednesday night, Miller said.
Despite a wave of false reports and social media misinformation, the authority and the Cambria County emergency management officials who coordinated the storm response both confirmed the dam was operating as designed and did not fail.
“Wilmore Dam hasn’t failed. If any dam would fail in Cambria County, every phone number across the county would be getting an emergency alert about it,” Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said. “It would be a whole different situation we’d be dealing with right now. and there would be alerts to everyone.”
Staff with the National Weather Service, who some outlets cited as announcing a “dam break,” called the stories inaccurate and said it was not their role to declare a failure.
The weather service did release several alerts throughout the day, including a flash flood warning across Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties due to the risk of dangerous rising waters and continued rain.
Due to the risk of sudden flooding, motorists were urged to avoid travel unless they were fleeing flooding conditions.
Evacuations as precaution
Still, emergency officials remained concerned about rising waters throughout the county well into the late afternoon.
In Cambria County, the biggest concern remained the Wilmore area, although Martynuska stressed evacuations were a proactive “precaution.”
Fire departments from Summerhill Borough, Beaverdale, Portage, South Fork and St. Michael escorted hundreds of people to emergency shelters to avoid the threat of flooding, Public Safety Specialist Greg Schilling said.
At one point, Wilmore Dam rose nearly three feet over its emergency spillway, a safety release designed to prevent the impoundment from overflowing altogether.
That also meant the level was one-and-a-half feet from the top of the dam itself. The level prompted Cambria Somerset Authority officials to contact emergency management, according to action plan guidelines for the dam, Chairman Jim Greco said.
Two CSA staff members monitored the dam’s levels at the site, as well as an electronic monitoring system.
“They decided to take the step to evacuate before we hit that 3-foot level at the spillway, and that’s their call,” Greco said. “It was a good decision.”
In the 20 years the authority has operated the reservoir, this was only the second time the authority had to notify 911 about rising levels above Wilmore’s spillway, he said.
With heavy rain still falling at that point, Martynuska said his department wanted to err on the side of caution to begin coordinating evacuations.
Through automated messages, advisories about rising waters are also being sent to residents further downstream, including parts of South Fork and Ehrenfeld, to be on alert for further updates, and to take precautions, if needed, he said.
Some residents were taken to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church uphill from Wilmore, while others were by Camtran and Forest Hills school buses to the high school in Sidman.
By 3 p.m., the dam’s level was already receding – dropping at least a foot from its peak level, Greco added.
Onlookers, efforts
The South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River topped its banks Wednesday morning and then receded slightly, allowing emergency crews to keep Route 869, Locust Street, open through St. Michael and Sidman.
Despite orders to stay clear of local streets, the rushing water continued to attract attention. Dozens of people were spotted stoppng for photos from the Lake Road Bridge, at Festival Park and other locations.
Paul Kundrod, chief of Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company #2 in St. Michael, said crews throughout the Forest Hills area were activated through the day.
The St. Michael station assisted neighboring departments, while still responding to flooded roadways and basements in its own area.
“We had pretty good manpower throughout the day,” Kundrod said. “We sent crews to Wilmore to help with the evacuation, and we sent crews to South Fork to help with theirs.”
Patton evacuated
Other parts of Cambria County also had evacuations.
In Patton, part of the borough was evacuated due to rising streams in the area, an email from the Cambria County Emergency Management said.
According to an alert from the municipality, the upper hall of Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 600 Palmer Ave., was open as a temporary shelter for those in need as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officials in both Somerset and Cambria counties boosted staff for their 911 centers and coordinated with local communities and their fire and emergency departments to prepare for Wednesday’s storm.
Swiftwater rescue teams and an aerial rescue helicopter were on standby. As of 4 p.m., there were no indications either were used.
But emergency responders were busy all day.
Windber flood warnings
In Windber, borough crews started working at 6 a.m. to pump out dozens of flooded basements – many of them along the flood-prone 17th Street corridor, Emergency Management Coordinator Anson Bloom said.
Windber firefighters, public works staff and crews with the Windber Area Authority were all working together to address 30 basement calls as of 10:20 a.m., Bloom said.
“We have extra personnel out right now, and we are working to address this the best we can,” he said. “But residents also have to keep in mind that the best (stormwater) systems in the world can’t handle this kind of weather we’re getting. and it ‘s going to probably get worse.
A crew of at least 16 personnel was scheduled to spend the day – split up into two shifts through midnight – pumping out basements across Windber, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
“We’re doing the best we can to address everyone ... but it’s still raining. Our hands are tied,” Bloom said.
Tribune-Democrat reporters Randy Griffith and Katie Smolen contributed to this story.
