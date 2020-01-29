Jim Rigby, a four-time challenger for the 71st Legislative District’s seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is once again seeking election, but, this time, in the unfamiliar role of being an incumbent.
In 2018, he defeated former state Rep. Bryan Barbin, a Democrat, after three previous unsuccessful attempts.
So the seat is now his to defend.
“Ten years, four elections, it’s a no-brainer,” said Rigby when announcing his reelection campaign at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters in Richland Township on Tuesday night. “I love what I’m doing.”
Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback is unaware of him having any GOP challengers.
“He’s just really connected well with the people in his district,” Kulback said. “I don’t see him being primary challenged at all, which is nice, because that’s very telling as to how good or bad any politician is doing.”
When asked about his goals if reelected, Rigby, a Ferndale resident, said, “Continue on with the job that we’re doing right now.
“A lot of good things are starting to develop and happen. I’ve been working with a company out of Pittsburgh. I understand within the next two to three months they’ll be announcing it’s going to be 100 full-time jobs here in Johnstown in health-related fields. That’s a plus. We’re dealing with the opioid problem. It’s one of the things we’ve campaigned on.”
Rigby serves on the Children & Youth, Local Government, Urban Affairs, and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.
This past year, he spent time with the House Majority Policy Committee, picking up what he described as a “wealth of information”
“I’m looking forward to serving in that capacity and working more with my constituents and working more with other officials to move this commonwealth forward,” Rigby said.
