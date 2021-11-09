LILLY – A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of a blaze that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Lilly Borough on Tuesday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 9:26 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street.
"We got dispatched for a structure fire with entrapment," said Ed Myers, deputy chief of the Lilly Station, Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue.
"The structure was well-involved when we got here," he said.
The man who lived in the trailer was visiting relatives at the time, Myers said.
"Nobody was home," he said.
The trailer was a total loss. A backhoe was brought in to knock down what remained of the structure. The Red Cross was called to the fire scene to assist the man.
Firefighters from Lilly, Cresson, Portage, Gallitzin and Ashville responded along with Cresson and Portage EMS.
