WINDBER – Blair Murphy has owned the local paranormal hot spot, The Grand Midway Hotel, for years but said there's been more activity recently than any time before – and that's created a renewed interest from investigative teams.
Rob Szarek and Niki Saunders, an investigative duo and radio hosts with LiveParanormal, are one of those teams who stayed at the supernatural site leading up to Halloween.
"When it comes to creepy Halloween aesthetics, we hit gold here," Saunders said.
She commended Murphy for his eclectic mix of decor that ranges from rooms based on classic creatures such as vampires and Frankenstein's monster to a Guinness World Records ouija board on the roof and all sorts of metaphysical items in between.
The pair decided to come to Windber to create pieces of an upcoming Halloween special they plan to release Saturday.
Szarek said he and Saunders travel all over to collect evidence of paranormal activity and record their radio show, which is available in podcast form after broadcast.
During their short stay at the Grand Midway, they say they found the evidence they were seeking.
One of their experiences occurred in the "Canopy Room" of the hotel, which Murphy described as a location with the most activity on-site.
He said some people don't last the night in there and he finds them the next morning sleeping elsewhere.
The team from LiveParanormal were able to pick up a disembodied voice saying "No" on a recording and received promising responses when working with their spirit box – a device that supposedly allows spirits to communicate with the living.
Anne Rice's dolls
While in Windber, Saunders and Szarek also made their way to the former Holy Child Church that Murphy owns and renamed to the New American Renaissance Church.
He uses the site to house his collection of dolls that he acquired from Anne Rice, famed American author of gothic fiction.
Szarek said he and his partner did get some activity there, but will have to dig deeper to figure out if any of it was meaningful.
During that session, the spirit box repeated the word "Mike" up to 18 times.
He and Saunders said repetition such as that is unusual.
However, neither the paranormal team nor Murphy know for sure whether the activity is attached to the dolls or to the church.
All they know for sure is that there is supernatural activity there and at the Grand Midway, they said.
"I think there's a lot of spirits here that are waiting to come out," Szarek said about the hotel.
'Creative poltergeist'
The specials will be available on the team's Facebook page and website, www.liveparanormal.com.
Murphy said Saunders and Szarek are the fifth group of investigators to visit his establishment this week – one team was from as far away as Seattle – and they continue a string of teams that are interested in the Grand Midway and church.
Each leaves with a smile, he added, because they got to experience something supernatural.
Murphy said as "nutty" as it sounds, he thinks the hotel building itself is attracting people – calling it a "creative poltergeist."
The Grand Midway is known in the area as a paranormal destination and has been featured on several supernatural television shows, written about extensively and been explored continuously.
Murphy began renting rooms out to the public four years ago and said that venture has been "super successful."
His next endeavor is the DraculaCon Ball scheduled for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the New American Renaissance Church, located at the corner of 10th Street and Graham Avenue.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and temperature checks will be done at the door.
The event is billed as an adult affair and will benefit the local police, fire department and public library.
