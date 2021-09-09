STOYSTOWN – It isn't just the stirring tributes built on the Flight 93 National Memorial that has Gordon Felt assured the site is a fitting tribute to his brother, Edward, and the rest of Flight 93's heroes.
It's the unified 20-year journey it took to get here, he said.
"From the very beginning, we – as family members – made it clear we didn't just want a ceremonial seat at the table in regard to the planning of this memorial," Felt said. "We made it very clear we wanted to be involved."
And over the years since, that occurred for every step of the way of the $60 million completed project, in what evolved into a "magical" partnership among the families, the Somerset County community, the National Park Service, volunteers and Pennsylvania lawmakers, he said.
"We had a group of people who came from different perspectives who had different ideas – and yet could sit down and work through disagreements to find solutions," Felt said.
This weekend, some 500 Flight 93 family members – the most in a decade or more – will mark the 20th anniversary of the Flight 93 crash by visiting the site, Felt said.
For some, it's their first time visiting the memorial. For many more, this anniversary brings the first visit since much of it was developed, a process that took years.
Over that time, project partners had to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land to preserve the park – a sometimes piecemeal effort that required legal battles to resolve.
Then there was the high-profile – and at times, controversial – design competition. Concerns about so-called Muslim imagery in an original design swayed the selected architect, Paul Murdoch, to amend his "broken circle" design.
The group also had to rally government support – and attract tens of millions of dollars needed to get the project to fruition – an undertaking the American people kept reminding the world was so worthy as they drove to an organic, makeshift memorial day after day to be near the crash site and leave tributes, he said.
"Every step of the way, we cleared every challenge we faced," Felt said. "It was a true partnership."
'A thoughtful approach'
Fitting perhaps for a group formed to preserve the final resting place for a group of strangers who found a way to band together despite the challenges they faced on their hijacked airplane that day.
They planned, prayed and then voted together to rush the cockpit, Felt said.
"We'll never know how many lives they saved," he said. "They were the right group of people at the wrong time that day."
The families of Flight 93 were once strangers, too.
For a few weeks, most were silent about their range of emotions in the aftermath of the crash. But after visiting the earth-scorched crash site during the recovery process, Felt said he realized it was "critical" someone talk about how they felt.
He remembered his brother, Ed, in that moment – a peaceful man who always took a thoughtful approach to problem-solving.
"I wanted the people responsible for those acts to be held responsible," Felt said. "Our country was attacked and those responsible deserved to be punished for what they did.
"But our country needed to take a thoughtful approach to how we reacted. Not just wiping out innocent people."
As the nonprofit, Families of Flight 93 group, Felt said members didn't want to stray from the thoughtful approach they took on their mission either.
Embracing a 'shared legacy'
Honoring their heroes, protecting their resting place and preserving their stories – despite the passage of time and evolving politics – was the mission.
"What kept us unified was that shared legacy of our loved ones – the passengers and crew," Felt said.
Felt credited the Somerset County community for adopting them as their own family, too.
In the months after the crash, neighbors and volunteers served as the original caretakers for the site and the stories – a tradition that has continued as formal volunteer groups continue working to beautify and support the grounds.
Some are "like family" after years of gatherings and potluck dinners, he said.
Today, with the memorial complete, the group is in the final steps of dissolving the Families of Flight 93.
In March, they voted to donate their remaining $175,000 in funds to the memorial's official nonprofit partner, the Friends of Flight 93, to serve as a legacy fund to help maintain the site.
Some family members have already joined the "Friends" group to help ensure that the stories and lessons of Flight 93 survive long after they do, Felt said.
Part of that job starts this weekend – when the "eyes of the world" focus on the memorial to recall a dark day defeated by – in Felt's words – "so many points of light."
Those lessons still resonate, he said, even in these often difficult, divisive times.
"We have to share those lessons – those stories with a new generation," he said. "This place is a reminder – of what we can achieve with the spirit of togetherness in our country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.