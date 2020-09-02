BOSWELL – Crews are at the scene of a fire at a Somerset County bar that has served as a Laurel Mountain landmark on top of Route 30 for years – and 911 officials confirmed the Somerset County coroner has been contacted to respond.
No details were available on the fire scene fatality, but as of 11 a.m., an investigation was underway as to what caused Walat's Bar to catch fire overnight, a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.
The incident, at 241 Lincoln Highway near the Somerset-Westmoreland line, was reported just before 6 a.m.
At least 10 fire departments from both counties responded, including Jennerstown Fire Department, which handles the area.
They were joined by Boswell, Acosta, Sipesville, Somerset, Stoystown and Friedens. From Westmoreland County, Chestnut Ridge Fire Department, based in Stahlstown, responded, as well as the Ligonier borough and township volunteer fire departments, 911 officials reported.
Westmoreland County-based Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station posted photos to its public Facebook page Wednesday morning that showed the bar engulfed in flames at one side and crews using an aerial truck to spray its roof.
The highway was open to traffic as of 11 a.m., but responders were still at the scene, 911 officials said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.