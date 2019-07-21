SOMERSET – Katie Romesburg and her sister Maddie each participated in preschool programs through Laurel Arts center and have continued to be enriched by the the organization’s programs and camps.
Both girls take dance classes at the 214 Harrison Ave. center in Somerset, so it was natural for their family to be part of Somerfest this weekend on the Laurel Arts grounds.
“It’s a great community asset that I think we need to step up and support,” their mother, Sarah Romesburg said.
Both girls and their mother spent much of Saturday afternoon volunteering in the Wonderful World of Oz area.
Developed by Sarah Romesburg, and other volunteers, under the leadership of Lisa Lohr, the Oz-themed area allowed children to follow a painted-grass yellow brick road through photo props, a plastic tornado, crafts, colorful flowers and other features to a visit with the wizard. The road finally ended at a bounce house.
Somerfest kicked off with a parade and continues Sunday with music, art exhibits, vendors and food.
Live performances continue through the day on two stages, said Jaci McCusker, director of development for Laurel Arts.
The main stage in the beer tent features popular local bands, while the Americana lawn stage provides a more eclectic mix of bluegrass, new grass, folk, country and rock.
Somerfest spotlights Laurel Arts motto, “Arts for everyone,” by showcasing local artists and bringing the community into the center’s exhibits, McCusker said.
“It’s very important for us to do things in the community,” McCusker said. “It is our chance to bring people here. They can check out the galleries.”
McCusker said she hopes the celebration encourages those attending to support local arts, but that is not Somerfest’s primary goal.
“It is bringing the community together,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
