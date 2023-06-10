JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Solomon Homes neighborhood for a citywide block party.
From about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., children played basketball, tumbled in bouncy houses, had dance-offs, got their faces painted and then enjoyed cheeseburgers hot off the grill.
About 100 prizes including bicycles and toys were raffled away to children. Adults enjoyed each other's company, too.
The public housing complex is operated by the Johnstown Housing Authority, but every aspect of the party on Saturday was initiated and funded by Solomon Homes residents and sponsors from the community.
Sponsors included Hope 4 Johnstown and its Cure the Violence program, the NAACP, Soul Pitt Quarterly magazine, the African American Heritage Society, the B. Haselrig Group and Knockerball 814.
The party was the vision of Solomon Homes resident and father of four children, Y.C. Andrews.
With the sun reflecting warmly in his shades, Andrews, a construction worker who reformed his life after serving time in prison, smiled as he surveyed the fun being had by many children Saturday evening.
On a typical Saturday, the recreation area of the housing complex isn't usually bubbling with people from all over the city enjoying each other's company, he said.
"I can't believe it turned out like this," he said. "This needs to happen more often. I feel like there is so much going on around town to where the kids are basically forgotten. And they need a little inspiration on other things to do. We care about them. We put a team together and we figured it out."
Marcedes Barnett, of Hornerstown, worked with Andrews and helped organize the sponsors for the event.
"It took a group to bring this together," she said. "I'm surprised at the turnout."
