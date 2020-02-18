Alone, in a cheap New York City hotel for transients called Hanover House, folk singer Woody Guthrie took a pen and sheet of three-holed lined notebook paper, put down the title “God Blessed America” with a note underneath it that read “this land was made for you and me” and proceeded to write what became one of the most recognized tunes in the country’s collective songbook.
It started with the lyric “this land is your land,” which, over time, became the title.
Guthrie wrote about an inclusive nation with the “sparkling sands of her diamond deserts,” “redwood forest,” “ribbon of highway” and “wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling,” along with some lesser known lines about his people, standing by the relief office in the shadow of a steeple, asking, “Is this land made for you and me?”
At the end, he dated the page “Feb. 23, 1940” with the note “all you can write is what you see.”
Throughout the ensuing years, the song has been taught to generations of children, covered by countless musicians, including Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, and even used as an anthem for political movements.
On Friday, Cambria County Library will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Guthrie’s historic work with a singalong of “This Land is Your Land” at noon, outside the David A. Glosser Memorial Library Building, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
“I think it’s always a song that always spoke to everyone,” said Laryssa Duncan, a reference librarian and organizer of the event. “It didn’t matter where you were coming from culturally or politically, or if you were rich or poor, or wherever your station was in life living here in this country, I think it always would speak to you that it’s your land and it’s my land. I think from when it was recorded that it always spoke to people.”
Kim Rauch, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra children’s chorus director, will lead the singalong that is open for anybody to attend. JSO Executive Director Jessica Satava said the “This Land is Your Land” event will fit in with the symphony’s current 2019-20 season that is themed “Made in Johnstown” that has been designed to celebrate the region’s different cultures.
“We’re just excited to be part of this fun initiative with the library to highlight the musical history of this song that’s so much a part of what we’re hoping to highlight in our season ‘Made in Johnstown,’ and that is the diverse influences that make us a community,” Satava said.
