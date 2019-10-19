Sesame Street’s newest neighbor has green fur, yellow pigtails – and a tragic yet all-too-familiar home life.
In an effort to support families fractured by drug addiction across the nation, the long-running kids show’s creators are sharing the backstory of a 6-year-old muppet in foster care, Karli.
Through a series of online-only segments, Sesame Workshop shares stories about her mother’s “grown-up problem” and the fact she’s currently seeking treatment for it.
“I used to feel like a lot of things were my fault, especially my mom’s problem,” Karli tells her friend Elmo in one of the two minute-long segments.
“But she told me, no, it was a grown-up problem; it wasn’t because of anything I did. She said that she loves me, no matter what.”
The show’s nonprofit creators, the Sesame Workshop, said they recognize addiction can be far more than a grown-up problem.
In the U.S. alone, one in eight children under the age of 11 live in households with one or more parents battling a substance abuse disorder. There are countless more who are no longer living with one due to addiction-related divorces, incarceration or death, the Workshop wrote in a release to media.
“The trauma of parental addiction can have lasting impacts on a child’s health and well-being,” they wrote.
Melody Ray, a grief specialist with the Home Nursing Agency’s Ebensburg-based Healing Patch understands that well.
After seeing children struggle to cope following the loss of a parent who overdosed, she wrote a children’s book in 2018 to connect with them.
Sesame Workshop’s effort could change lives, she said.
“Anything that can help normalize a difficult situation like this for children is going to be helpful,” Ray said.
By seeing a character on television going through a problem they can relate to “helps them realize they aren’t alone,” she said.
With support, children can overcome even the most difficult situations and thrive, Sesame Workshop officials said in a release to media.
“The trauma of parental addiction can have lasting impacts on a child’s health and well-being, but children can be incredibly resilient,” the company added.
The short videos aren’t airing on television but they are viewable for free on Sesameworkshop.org. They’re titled “What is addiction?” “We are special, so are you” and “Lending a hand.”
In one clip, a Sesame Street cast member, Chris, uses age-appropriate language explaining the special meetings that parents in recovery, and sometimes their children, attend to share their feelings and cope. In another, Elmo’s father explains addiction – “a sickness” you cannot catch, he says – to the curious red Muppet, after he mentions noticing changes in Karli’s mother.
Sesame Workshop also posted resources designed to enable ways for caring adults to engage with children about the difficult topic.
“Sesame Street has always been a source of comfort to children during the toughest of times, and our new resources are designed to break down the stigma of parental addiction and help families build hope for the future,” said Sherrie Westin, the president of social impact and philanthropy for Sesame Workshop.
Westin said the message to children, as always, is simple.
“You are not alone. You will be taken care of. Addiction is a sickness and, as with any sickness, people need help to get better,” the nonprofit’s creators wrote in a statement.
And most importantly: “It’s not your fault.”
Cambria County Children and Youth Services Administrator Betzi White praised the effort.
“What’s great about Sesame Street with topics like this one is that it’s designed for children but parents and caregivers are usually watching it with them.
“And it gives adults wonderful models in terms of approaches they can take to answer difficult questions (they might have),” White said.
Many times, there are people in a child’s life who want to reach out to them “but they aren’t sure what to say,” she added.
Like it has so many more times over the last 50 years, Sesame Street is providing a pathway, White said.
This marks the first time the topic of addiction has found a home on Sesame Street.
But the show has been creating ways to explain difficult topics to children for decades. Episodes have touched on subjects such as racism, understanding the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and autism.
During the recession in 2011, one character was featured to educate children about family homelessness.
“Time after time ... Sesame Street has taken on difficult subjects and handled them beautifully,” White said.
