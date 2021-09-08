WATCH VIDEO | 'See them as individuals': Artists salute Flight 93 heroes with chalk portraits

Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will join family members of the men and women who died aboard Flight 93 in a ceremony marking the crash's 20th anniversary Saturday. The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, but streamed live through Facebook, is part of four days of events for the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.