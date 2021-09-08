WATCH VIDEO | 'See them as individuals': Artists salute Flight 93 heroes with chalk portraits

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Dave Brenner was traveling from a conference in Erie when he learned Flight 93 crashed three hours south.
Soon, he understood why.
Rather than die as hostages aboard the United Airlines flight, 40 passengers and crew members decided to fight back against their Al-Qaida hijackers, forcing the extremists to crash in rural Somerset County rather than reaching Washington, D.C.
Brenner and his wife, Shelley, were among a group of chalk artists from across the nation showing the world the faces of those heroes on Wednesday.
They drove six hours to spend the day creating the portraits alongside their friend, Pittsburgh street artist Erik Greenawalt, the "Chalking Dad" – who organized the effort.
Leaning forward over five-foot-long charcoal-colored canvases, the Brenners were busy creating pastel portraits of another couple – Donald and Jean Peterson, the only married couple on the plane that morning.
"I've found myself learning more about them in recent weeks," Dave Brenner said. "Even just studying their faces, you start to feel like you know them a little bit better."
The couples even have a few common ties – Shelley and the late Jean Peterson were both registered nurses, he said.
Like the rest of "the 40," the Petersons' names are now inscribed in marble at the Flight 93 National Memorial – and their stories are now forever intertwined with the Sept. 11 narrative.
The thousands who visit the memorial this week will get a unique chance to see their faces, too, in picturesque pastel.
"I think it gives people who walk by a chance to stop and sort of absorb a little bit more of who they were – to see them as individuals," Shelley Brenner said. "They were were people with families, neighborhoods, their own lives."
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The drawings will line the walkway that retraces Flight 93's final flight path this weekend.
"To have this opportunity, it's special," Dave Brenner said. "It's an honor to do this."