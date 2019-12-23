Emma Magnum, of Johnstown, said the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas dinner is more than a free meal.
It’s a celebration, she said Monday at the Johnstown Salvation Army Worship & Service Center, 576 Vine St.
“Everybody here is so nice,” Magnum said.
“We are all friends and we can sit and talk to each other.”
Magnum was among as many as 200 people expected to share the annual dinner of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert.
“I just think it’s a blessing that the Salvation Army feeds the people like this.”
“The price is right,” Nathan Fowler said, adding quickly, “I’m a joker. I appreciate everything that they do for the community.”
Monday’s dinner was presented in two seatings and served family-style by volunteers, including members of the Lady Dirtbags Softball Club and some area veterans.
“I like being here so we can help people,” Kallie Clawson of the Dirtbags said while waiting to deliver more trays of food.
Her team has volunteered at several other holiday events, Kallie said.
The dinner was an extension of the Salvation Army’s meal center, which provides hot meals from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Feeding the community helps fulfill the Salvation Army’s mission of meeting human needs without discrimination, Capt. Erin Smullen said at the event.
“We are able to do that in the name of Jesus and for the love of Christ,” Smullen said, adding that the meal programs and other Salvation Army services help people physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Meanwhile, Smullen said the annual Red Kettle Campaign is struggling this holiday season.
As of Saturday, $64,000 had been collected toward a goal of $104,000.
