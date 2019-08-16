New York resident Josh Godby and his family have been in the area this week enjoying some quality time at the public campground on the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County. When Godby discovered this week that another family-friendly event was happening just miles away, he and his family decided to take a short trip into Richland Township.
On Friday, the Godbys were just a few of the many people attending the 12th annual Richland Community Days.
“This is nice,” said Godby as his 3-year-old son Jonah sat to get his face painted. “I like it up here. Everything is family-oriented.
“It’s a nice place to come, and there’s always something to do around here.”
Richland Community Days features children’s activities, live music, food and craft vendors, a parade, 5K race, quilt show, classic cars and motorcycle cruise, and a fireworks display.
“There’s a little something for everybody,” said event co-chairman Shawn Sefick. “What we’re very proud of, and what makes it special, is that it’s affordable for a family.
“You can come to our event and not spend a lot of money and still have a good time,” he said. “It’s a family atmosphere, and we’re all hoping the weather holds up. As long as the weather is nice, we should have a good event.”
Johnstown native Jamar Jones was attending the community event for the first time on Friday. The area resident said he’s typically out of town during this time of the year, which doesn’t allow him to attend the annual gathering, but this year was different.
“My buddy told me about the vendors and good food ... so I’m here,” said Jones, as he contemplated which food vendor to visit. “This is great to see. So far a good time.”
Kayla Hardison, of Johnstown, was also enjoying the festivities with her children. The mother of three was attending the event to watch her 12-year-old daughter participate in the evening’s parade.
“This is nice. It brings a lot of people out,” Hardison said.
“They have a lot of things for the kids and it’s inexpensive.”
Richland Community Days will continue through Saturday with more activities and live music, an antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise, and 5k race.
A fireworks show is also scheduled to illuminate the night’s sky at 9:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the East Hills Recreation Commission.
For more information on Richland Community Days, visit www.rcdays.com.
