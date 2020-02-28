MUNDYS CORNER – Standing on his Gillan Lane front porch, Ted Reffner speaks over the hum of turbines from CPV Fairview power plant, visible on the hill above.
“They are not at full capacity,” Reffner said. “In the morning, it’s a constant pounding. Now all you hear is the scream of the power plant. It sounds like a jet engine in the background 24 hours a day.”
Reffner said he bought his Jackson Township property about 20 years ago because of its peaceful location.
“You could hear the spring peepers,” he said. “You could hear the bullfrogs in the pond.”
In public meetings during the plant’s approval process, CPV Fairview representatives assured the community it would be a good neighbor, Reffner recalled.
“We were told we wouldn’t hear anything,” he said. “We wouldn’t even know the plant was running. And here we are.”
The hum is not as audible on nearby Lyle Street, but Ryan Hildebrand says it has altered his family’s life.
Hildebrand said it’s “like a never ending train that will forever be in our backyards, on occasion sounding like a jet engine inside our homes.”
Reffner and Hildebrand were joined by neighbor Clay Wilson on Thursday at Jackson Township supervisors’ regular meeting. All three asked about efforts to reduce the noise and light coming from CPV Fairview. All had attended previous township meetings since the plant went on line in early December.
At the December meeting, Competitive Power Ventures representative Tom Favinger told neighbors the plant was designed to produce as little noise as possible, but that actual operation levels are unique to each plant. After the natural gas- and steam-powered generation plant is fine tuned in the coming months, Favinger said, engineers will be able to design structures or sound attenuation devices to reduce the impact.
“The sound has not changed,” said Reffner, who keeps a record of sound level measurements taken at his home.
“It was over 60 decibels this morning. There is no peace and no quiet in our house,” Reffner told supervisors. “You can feel the vibrations in our homes.”
CPV representatives promised to work with residents, Hildebrand reminded supervisors.
“We haven’t heard from CPV since January,” Hildebrand said. “There is no significant difference on my hill.”
The plant’s location near the village of Vinco affects many homes, Wilson pointed out.
“In the heart of the community, this noise was brought upon us,” he said at the meeting. “I don’t think there is any argument that it is not a
drastic change.”
Supervisor Eric Dreikorn urged the neighbors to be patient.
“They are going to be making changes,” Dreikorn said. “Give them some time, Ted.”
“Engineers know you just don’t do this overnight,” supervisors’ Chairman Bruce Baker added.
In a telephone interview after the meeting, CPV spokeswoman Jennifer Villarreal said the company is working with the turbine system manufacturer to identify areas where sound attenuating materials can be installed.
“We are looking at sound mitigation,” Villarreal said. “We are planning in May to have the sound attenuating material installed.”
