A steady dreary rain dampened downtown Johnstown on Wednesday afternoon.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the region.
And the nation remains deeply politically divided after last week’s presidential election.
But, as the community had done for 23 previous years, hundreds of former military personnel, children, first responders and appreciative citizens gathered to participate in and watch the city’s annual Veterans Day parade on Main Street.
“I think it’s exceptional,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said. “With all of the difficulties that are coming on with the COVID virus, and how we have to be careful, how the recent election has somewhat torn the country apart, I think it’s time that we gather and enjoy what our history is. And this is where our history is with all the veterans, all the current every-day soldiers that we have, and certainly the youngsters that we have as our guests watching the parade go by. I think it’s something that’s needed, very much needed.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic added, “It’s great to see people out honoring a special group of people that have given up their lives, have given up their service for the freedoms that we enjoy and have today. It’s because of them that we have everything that we have today.”
For about a half-hour, groups marched from American Legion Post 294 to past Central Park during the event sponsored by Conemaugh Valley Veterans. Due to COVID precautions, though, the usual post-parade ceremony in the park was canceled, although some attendees spent a few minutes looking at the military monuments in the rain.
“We’re dealing with a community,” said John Brown, president of Conemaugh Valley Veterans. “We’re dealing with a brotherhood. We need to remember all of our veterans. Obviously people made great sacrifices.
“So us being out here and getting a little wet compared to the sacrifices that veterans made and will continue to make is just small potatoes.”
Johnstown held Veterans Day parades decades ago.
But the tradition faded away.
Then, on Nov. 11, 1996, World War II Army veteran Harry Plows, wearing his old service uniform, walked alone along Main Street. A friend, Ed Wojnarowski, spotted Plows and asked what he was doing. Plows said he was walking by himself because Johnstown did not have an official parade. Wojnarowski told Plows he would never march alone again.
Conemaugh Valley Veterans put on the city’s first modern-era Veterans Day parade in 1997.
Plows died in 2019, but posthumously remains the permanent honorary grand marshal.
Flag dropbox
Prior to the parade, American Legion Post 294, 114 Main St., unveiled a new dropbox for worn-out U.S. flags. The post will then dispose of the flags left in the red, white and blue box.
“We just want the public to know that it’s there, and it’s the proper way to dispose of flags, rather than throwing them in the garbage, or seeing them in dumpsters or doing something terrible to them,” said Chuck Arnone, a former Marine and commander of the post. “We have a lot of respect for that, so we wanted to be sure it was done the right way.”
